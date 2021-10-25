Police answered 480 calls for clandestine parties this weekend

QCOSTARICA – This weekend, the Fuerza Publica (national police) attended 480 incidents related to non-compliance with sanitary measures. It involved clandestine parties, crowds of people, music scandals, most of which lead to acts of violence that left people wounded with weapons.

This was confirmed by the director of the Fuerza Publica, Daniel Calderón, who indicated that this type of event increases on weekends and that therefore it will continue to coordinate with the authorities of the Ministry of Health to prevent and anticipate these activities.

According to the police detail, between Friday night and Saturday morning, 156 incidents were attended, while between Saturday night and Sunday dawn, the 9-1-1 emergency system received 324 reports of acts related to non-compliance of the sanitary measures established to prevent the spread of covid-19.

- Advertisement -

In addition to this hotline, the Ministry of Security set up a space on the website https://www.seguridadpublica.go.cr/ to receive complaints of this type.

The information, as indicated, is processed immediately, it also allows you to attach photographs or videos to specify the place of the incident. Click here to make a complaint.

On repeated occasions, authorities have made calls not only to people who attend these types of events, but also to those who rent farms, premises and organize activities that become sources of contagion and further complicate the health situation our country faces because of the pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print



Related