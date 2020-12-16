Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Laura Chinchilla declines offer for 2020 presidential candidacy

The former president has declined numerous time the call of the PLN party to run again for president

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Former president Laura Chinchilla (2010 – 2014) declined the offer by the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN) to be their candidate in the 2022 presidential elections.

Former president Laura Chinchilla Miranda standing in front the portrait that now hands in the Hall of Presidents of the Legislative Assembly. The white dress is a contrast to the dark suits of all the other former presidents, all being male.

According to legislator Luis Fernando Chacón, head of the Verdiblanca legislative fraction, the offer was made to the ex-president on two or three occasions, but each time the answer was negative.

Chacón revealed the offer made to the former and first woman president of Costa Rica during a press conference in his office he asked about the upcoming electoral process, and the names of the possible candidates.

After Chacón mentioned the names of ten men, he was asked if the party had considered having a woman.

“Look, at a certain point Laura was asked if she wanted to return, and on two or three occasions she confirmed that she did not,” Chacón replied.

The legislator did not specify when the proposal was made to the former president, or who made it.

When asked about it, Chinchilla said she did not know in detail what the lPLN legislator said. However, she added that she has given the same answer to all the people who have asked her about her interest in resuming party political activity.

“I am very grateful to the PLN and Costa Rica for the opportunity they gave me to serve the country for almost 20 years; a political career that culminated in the presidency in 2014 and that I have no intention of resuming,” said the former president.

Chinchilla added that, for her, now is time to collaborate with various causes globally. She affirmed that she will also support the internal part of the country, but as an advisor.

Luis Fernando Chacón confirmed that possible candidates for the 2022 elections include Claudio Alpízar, Carlos Ricardo Benavides, Roberto Thompson, Rolando Araya, Rodrigo Arias (former minister and brother of two-time president Oscar Arias, former presidential candidate and legislator Antonio Álvarez, and the former President José María Figueres (son of the former three-time president of Costa Rica, also known as the “father of Costa Rica”).

The liberationist chief affirmed that the presidential formula for the 2022 elections should make a balance between young and experienced figures.

The healthiest thing, he said, would be for the Party to be able to agree with a consensus candidate, so as not to wear the party down in an internal election.

On the subject, former President Chinchilla assured that she was confident that the PLN would be able to choose the best possible candidate, in a “constructive and democratic” process.

“Knowing that we are obliged to make the best possible selection given the extremely complex economic, social and political scenario that the next government will inherit,” added the former president.

