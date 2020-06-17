Laura Chinchilla: “Eden Pastora was a mercenary who betrayed the coat we gave him”

(QCOSTARICA) Out of respect for Costa Rica, former president Laura Chinchilla (2010-2014) asked the country’s media today not to mythologize the figure of Edén Pastora, the Nicaraguan general whose dead was made official on Tuesday.

On her Facebook, Chinchilla asserted that “Comandante Cero” (Commander Zero), as she was called in life, “was a mercenary who betrayed the coat we gave him.”

For Chinchilla, it is not acceptable that “they dedicate informative articles as they have never done with exemplary compatriots who have left us.”

The ex-guerrilla, who in 2010 became a thorn in the new administration of Chinchilla as the military officer “following orders” in charge of Nicaragua to dredge the San Juan River, which led to the conflict over Isla Calero.

According to the Daniel Ortega government, Pastora (who held dual nationality, Nicaraguan and Costa Rican) died of heart failure at a military hospital Tuesday morning (June 16), while reports of his death had already made the news headlines in Costa Rica days earlier.

