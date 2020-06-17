Almost 2,000 drivers fined for driving without the Riteve

Between January and May of this year, some 1,966 drivers received a fine of ¢54,636 for circulating with the expired technical vehicle inspection, or Riteve as it is commonly known.

On average, about 400 drivers were penalized each month, despite the extension so that vehicles can circulate in June with the inspection due in May. The extension, due to the pandemic, allows vehicle owners/drivers to continue driving this month despite their inspection was due last month.

In addition, drivers can go to an inspection appointment even on the day they have a vehicle restriction, but cannot roll if they are late in the inspection, even if they are going to Riteve.

- paying the bills -

“Vehicles must meet this requirement, but due to the pandemic by Covid-19, the Ministry of Transport has given grace periods so that drivers can drive without being penalized, despite not being current (with the inspection),” said German Marín, director of the Traffic Police.

A misconception is that vehicle owners can only have their vehicle inspected in the month it corresponds them, based on the last digit of the license plate (1 for January, 2 for February, 3 for March, 4 for April, 5 for May, 6 for June, 7 for July, 8 for August, 9 for September and 0 for October.

However, vehicles can be inspected one month prior to their date, for example, July vehicles can be inspected in June.

Another misconception is the 30-day grace period for re-inspection. The Riteve provides vehicle owners up to 30 days to have their vehicle re-inspected for the defects found and at a 50% rate, after that, the vehicle must again be fully re-inspected and at a full rate.

Many a driver will have their vehicle inspected on June 30, for example, fail and be of the belief they now can driver, legally, for the next 30 days. That is not the case. Come July 1, the driver is exposed to a fine for not having the respective vehicle inspection sticker.

- paying the bills -

An added note, during the national emergency, if a vehicle is stopped for violating the vehicular restrictions (daytime or night time) and it does not have the current Riteve, a ticket is issued for that in addition to the ticket for the violation of the restriction.