Wednesday 14 December 2022
Legalizing recreational marijuana will not reduce illicit trafficking or consumers

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢595.05 Buy

¢602.16 Sell

14 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The Policía de Control de Drogas (PCD) – Drug Control Police – affirms that legalizing the recreational use of marijuana by itself will not reduce illicit trafficking or prevent an increase in the number of drug users and its harmful effects on health.

On Tuesday, representatives of the PCD were before the Environment Commission (Comisión de Ambiente) to provide an opinion on the initiative presented by the Government.

Read more: Costa Rica government promotes legalizing marijuana for recreational use

The director of the PCD, Stephen Madden, rather points to the reinforcement of this police force.

The director denied that the increase in drug users responds to an inefficiency in the prohibitionist Laws and the efforts of the police.

The PCD is the only police force specialized in drug control and has repressive powers granted in the legal system.

