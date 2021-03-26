Friday 26 March 2021
Legisaltors take early vacactions!!!!

by Rico
6

While Semana Santa (Easter Week) is vacation time in Costa Rica, this year more so, given the strictest of restrictions last year, but the country’s lawmakers, who are expected to set an example, did just the opposite.

The Legislative Assembly became a ghost town on Thursday, due to the absence of 24 legislators – only 33 present in the Legislative Floor –  not meeting the required 38 for a quorum.

Thus, it’s vacation time, leaving behind the Public Employment bill, the essential axis for the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), returning on April 5.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn't look right, send us an email.

Previous articleFormer president asks Alvarado to lead a “Great Alliance for Central America” ​​to visit Biden
Next articleVehicular Restrictions for Semana Santa and April
