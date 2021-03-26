Vehicular Restrictions for Semana Santa and April

QCOSTARICA – The sanitary vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter Week) that unofficially began this Friday afternoon and continues to Sunday, April 4, continue the same as for March.

To recap,

The countrywide restrictions from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am continue in effect from Mondays to Sundays.

Daytime restrictions, from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm apply only to the central area of the city of San Jose (detailed in the map below), from Mondays to Fridays, based on the last digit of the license plate.



There are no vehicular restrictions on weekends across the country.

The fine for violating the vehicular restrictions is ¢110,700 colones. No seizure of license plates and/or vehicles and points on the driver’s license. Only the fine.

Click here for the latest in exemptions to the vehicular restrictions.

More patrols

For Semana Santa, not related to the vehicular restrictions, expect an increased coverage by the Policia de Transito (traffic police) on all major routes to and from the beaches, resorts, and mountains.

- Advertisement -

Speeding and driving under the influence are two of the major concerns, so expect roadside radar checks and rotating spotchecks.

Having your vehicle in good operating order, including all the required documents: Riteve (vehicular inspection) and Marchamo (circulation permit) will avoid fines and or seizure of plates and/or vehicle.

Having your driver’s license on hand and current (as in not expired) will also avoid a fine and maybe walking to your destination.

Other things to care for:

Overcrowding the vehicle. The number of passengers permitted is indicated in the Marchamo.

Be prepared for delays and heavy congestion, in particular in the sections of Ruta 1, from Barranca to Cañas, road to Guanacaste and the Ruta 32, road to Limon, due to construction.Though road works are suspended on Ruta 1, there will be detours, uneven pavements, and lots of other great surprises; works on the Ruta 32 will continue during the holidays.

For the weekend of April 3 and 4, there Ruta 27 will be reversible in the afternoons, all lanes San Jose bound, from Orotina to Santa Anaa.

- Advertisement -

Use our Facebook page to post your comments and tips for safe driving during the holidays.