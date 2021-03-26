Friday 26 March 2021
type here...
HQNational

Vehicular Restrictions for Semana Santa and April

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – The sanitary vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter Week) that unofficially began this Friday afternoon and continues to Sunday, April 4, continue the same as for March.

To recap,

  • The countrywide restrictions from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am continue in effect from Mondays to Sundays.
  • Daytime restrictions, from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm apply only to the central area of the city of San Jose (detailed in the map below), from Mondays to Fridays, based on the last digit of the license plate.
  • There are no vehicular restrictions on weekends across the country.
  • The fine for violating the vehicular restrictions is ¢110,700 colones. No seizure of license plates and/or vehicles and points on the driver’s license. Only the fine.
  • Click here for the latest in exemptions to the vehicular restrictions.

More patrols

For Semana Santa, not related to the vehicular restrictions, expect an increased coverage by the Policia de Transito (traffic police) on all major routes to and from the beaches, resorts, and mountains.

- Advertisement -

Speeding and driving under the influence are two of the major concerns, so expect roadside radar checks and rotating spotchecks.

Having your vehicle in good operating order, including all the required documents: Riteve (vehicular inspection) and Marchamo (circulation permit) will avoid fines and or seizure of plates and/or vehicle.

Having your driver’s license on hand and current (as in not expired) will also avoid a fine and maybe walking to your destination.

Other things to care for:

  • Overcrowding the vehicle. The number of passengers permitted is indicated in the Marchamo.
  • Be prepared for delays and heavy congestion, in particular in the sections of Ruta 1, from Barranca to Cañas, road to Guanacaste and the Ruta 32, road to Limon, due to construction.Though road works are suspended on Ruta 1, there will be detours, uneven pavements, and lots of other great surprises; works on the Ruta 32 will continue during the holidays.
  • For the weekend of April 3 and 4, there Ruta 27 will be reversible in the afternoons, all lanes San Jose bound, from Orotina to Santa Anaa.
- Advertisement -

Use our Facebook page to post your comments and tips for safe driving during the holidays.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleLegisaltors take early vacactions!!!!
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Guanacaste Airport awarded best airport for customer experience

QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste,...
Read more

Digital nomads from the United States, Chile and Portugal highlight the advantages of working from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has become an ideal destination for foreigners...
Read more

MOST READ

Can you choose which vaccine to receive?

Chile

The Chilean contradiction: Why doesn’t the success of the vaccination stop the pandemic?

Deutsche Welle -
Q24N - Something does not add up. At an impressive rate since the beginning of February, Chile has inoculated almost 30% of its population...
Politics

Costa Rica asks India for donation of vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica, in February, asked India for a donation of vaccines against covid-19, within the framework of the cooperative...
News

Costa Rica reopens land borders to tourists starting April 5

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will reopen the land borders to tourists starting Monday, April 5, announced this Tuesday afternoon the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo...
Politics

CTP aims to sue and block Uber, InDriver and Didi in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In its continuing effort, perhaps to appease the formal taxi operators, the government through the Consejo de Transporte Público (CTP) - Public...
Photos of Costa Rica

Costa Rican Baby Sloth Won the Love of Lonely Planet Fans

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A cute photo of a three-toed baby sloth that was caught hanging from a branch in the middle of the Costa Rican...
Coronavirus

Vehicle restrictions for April will be same as March

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restriction for Semana Santa and April 2021 will not have changes, they will be the same applied this month. The...
Trends

Why task management software is so important to the success of remote working 

Carter Maddox -
When thinking of working remotely, you often imagine people sitting in their pajamas, lavishly draped over their sofas with a hot mug of coffee...
National

Study debunks myth that women are lousy drivers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Are men better drivers than women? Many seem to think so, but a famous insurance company got behind the wheel and took...
Health

Country by Country Guide to Covid Vaccines in Central America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Covid vaccination in Central America is well underway. Here’s an updated country guide to how they’re doing, as of March 18, 2021. The...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.