Legislator proposes that vaccinated can circulate without vehicle restriction

QCOSTARICA – Legislator and former president of the Legislative Assembly, Eduardo Cruickshank, proposed to the Executive Branch to include as a new exception to the vehicle restriction those who have the complete vaccination (two doses) with COVID-19.

Cruickshank wants the Government to establish a new subsection to Article 5 of Executive Decree 42295-mopt-s, so that during daytime hours, people who have already complied with the virus vaccination are exempted from the vehicle restriction.

According to the legislator, with the massive vaccination that could see more than 3.3 million people being vaccinated before the August 8 deadline for the current vehicular restrictions, then there will a significant number of vaccinated people, who could already circulate to contribute to economic recovery, without this constituting a risk to the health of the population not a setback in the fight against the virus.

According to figures from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), 2,812,795 vaccines, as at July 19, 2021, have been applied, of which 1,982,452 have received one dose and 830,343 have both doses.

Those numbers are expected to increase dramatically with the mass vaccination program underway, taking advantage of the 500,000 dosed donated by the United States and received last week.

The legislator has jumped on the sentiment shared by many, including the business sector, that the vehicle restriction constitutes a great impediment to economic recovery, especially in tourist activity.

Retailers offering discounts for the vaccinated

Unrelated to the legislator’s announcement, a number of retailers have taken to offering people who have been vaccinated a discount for their services or products.

Each business has specific conditions, but the main requirement is to present the vaccination card issued by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) after applying the dose.

The largest number of businesses joining this strategy are bars and restaurants after the mass vaccination program started last Friday.

Check with your social networks for businesses offering discounts.

