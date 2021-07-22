Thursday 22 July 2021
Weekday vehicle restrictions for even and odd plates planned until August eliminated

The weekday vehicular restrictions from July 26 to August 8 will be 2 plates daily; odds and evens on weekends continues

HealthNews
By Rico
The NEW vehicular restrictions for the following two weeks eliminates the weekday evens and odds
Weekday vehicle restrictions for even and odd plates planned until August eliminated

QCOSTARICA – The planned odds and evens weekday vehicular restrictions between July 26 and August 8 has been scrapped, in its place two plates a day will be restricted, as it has been applied in the last two weeks.

These are the NEW vehicular restrictions for the following two weeks. Note that during weekdays only two plates will be restricted

In this way, there will not be the alternate even and odd plates during the two weeks.

The odds and evens will continue on the weekends of July 31 and August 1 and August 7 and 8.

This was confirmed by the president of the National Emergency Commission, Alexánder Solís, during a visit to the Covid-19 vaccination center at the Hospital México, located at the National Learning Institute (INA), in La Uruca.

Solís insisted that the sanitary vehicle restriction is a key tool to reduce infections, for which he clarified that this flexibility of the measure will be under permanent analysis and, if necessary, stricter measures will be resumed.

The adjustment in the restriction comes two days after the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, confirmed the presence of the delta variant of the virus in Costa Rica, which is more contagious than those known so far.

Salas attributed to these mutations the slow decline in the pandemic wave experienced in the country in recent weeks.

This only announced change of measures implies that the sanitary restriction in force during this week will continue in the next two weeks, according to which plates finished in:

  • Mondays, plates ending in and 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate
  • Tuesdays, plates ending in and 3 & 4 CANNOT circulate
  • Wednesdays, plates ending in and 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate
  • Thursdays, plates ending in and 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate
  • Fridays, plates ending in and 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate
The weekday and weekend daytime restrictions continue from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm countrywide.

Read more: Legislator proposes that vaccinated can circulate without vehicle restriction

The evening restrictions from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, also countrywide, continue unchanged.

The well-known exemptions to the restrictions continue unchanged, the official list of exemptions can be found here.

The sanction for violating the vehicular restrictions continues at ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

As usual, the Q will publish daily on the front page the restricted plates for that day.

Previous articleLegislator proposes that vaccinated can circulate without vehicle restriction
