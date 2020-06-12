Friday, 12 June 2020
Legislators Demand Gvt control illegal entry at the northern border

Lack of a clear course complicates attention against the Covid-19

(QCOSTARICA) To avoid further contagion from COVID -19, it is urgent that Carlos Alvarado stop illegal entry across the northern border, according to several opposition legislators.

Image La Republica

In their opinion, the government’s work has been “bad and slow” in this area, regardless of whether the economy and people’s health are at risk.

In the last two weeks, cantons in the north have increased the number of positive cases, according to the daily reports of the Ministry of Health.

This has motivated the government to establish vehicular restrictions in Los Chiles, Guatuso, Upala and Río Cuarto, as well as border districts and establishing an “orange” emergency in several areas.

On Wednesday, Costa Rica reported its highest number of new cases with 86 sick people. On Thursday, it followed up with 77 new cases, primarily in the northern area, and concentrated into two companies, a packer and producer.

In one company, almost half of the employees, 49, tested positive for the COVID-19. In addition, a number of officials, their relatives and friends were also infected.

On Thursday, President Alvarado announced the support of the United Nations system in the country, strengthen the attention that different health bodies, particularly the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) and the National Emergency Commission (CNE), give to the area.

The Minister of Agriculture added that a control is being implemented in the northern zone that will ensure compliance with guidelines such as the use of protection such as masks and handwashing sites.

Legislator for the Nueva Republica, Carmen Chan, considered it “a tale” the promise of first vice-president Epsy Campbell, who has been active in the efforts in the northern zone.

The opposition legislators to speak out say the actions of the government “are insufficient”.

“The government must understand that if it does not control the illegal entry of people through borders, it will be difficult to contain the increase in cases,” said Pedro Muñoz, legislator for the PUSC.

María José Corrales, PLN party legislator, said “We all residents of the northern zone are. We cannot trust the government of its work.We have received calls from all sectors, from farmers, from entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, from the commercial sector and exporters, because there are no solutions”.

“There is no comprehensive solution. It is urgent to control the border,” added the legislator,

