Legislators summon Minister of Health to respond for the repeal of the state of emergency by Covid-19

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Legislators approved a motion of a formal request for the Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, to appear before them to explain the reasons for the lifting of the emergency decree due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the motion, the questioning of the Government’s decision arises because there is no precise data on the evolution of the spread of coronavirus in the country and the Hospital Nacional de Niños (National Children’s Hospital) currently reports a strong increase in minors hospitalized for the virus.

Danny Vargas, a legislator for the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), pointed out that the government’s measures to manage the pandemic are not the most appropriate.

The head of the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD) – ruling party, Pilar Cisneros, said she was delighted that her fellow legislators were interested in calling the Health chief to account.

With the approved motion, the presidency of Congress must establish a date for the appearance of the Minister to answer the questions of the legislative fractions.

