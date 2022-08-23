Tuesday 23 August 2022
type here...
Search

Legislators summon Minister of Health to respond for the repeal of the state of emergency by Covid-19

Motion promoted by the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN)

Front PagePoliticsThe Third Column
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Seven ATMs in Costa Rica allow you to exchange bitcoins for colones

QCOSTARICA - Seven ATMs allow you to exchange bitcoins...
Read more

Company that will assume the vehicular inspection is already selected

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves will announce on Wednesday...
Read more

Tolls to finance future construction works, MOPT Minister

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of the Ministerio de Obras...
Read more

Legislators summon Minister of Health to respond for the repeal of the state of emergency by Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Legislators approved a motion of...
Read more

Education is Key to Addressing Climate Change

Education is crucial to combat the degrading actions of...
Read more

Pediatricians ask to accelerate the entry of vaccines against Covid-19 for children between six months and five years

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is waiting for the arrival...
Read more

Expect the price of coffee to continue to rise, experts say

QCOSTARICA - Economists from the Universidad Nacional (UNA) -...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢642.10 Buy

¢650.59 Sell

23 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Legislators approved a motion of a formal request for the Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, to appear before them to explain the reasons for the lifting of the emergency decree due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the motion, the questioning of the Government’s decision arises because there is no precise data on the evolution of the spread of coronavirus in the country and the Hospital Nacional de Niños (National Children’s Hospital) currently reports a strong increase in minors hospitalized for the virus.

- Advertisement -

Danny Vargas, a legislator for the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), pointed out that the government’s measures to manage the pandemic are not the most appropriate.

The head of the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD) – ruling party, Pilar Cisneros, said she was delighted that her fellow legislators were interested in calling the Health chief to account.

With the approved motion, the presidency of Congress must establish a date for the appearance of the Minister to answer the questions of the legislative fractions.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleEducation is Key to Addressing Climate Change
Next articleTolls to finance future construction works, MOPT Minister
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumption

Expect the price of coffee to continue to rise, experts say

QCOSTARICA - Economists from the Universidad Nacional (UNA) -...
Politics

Costa Rica looking to sell BCR and BICSA

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican President, Rodrigo Chaves, announced that...
Paying the bills