Tolls to finance future construction works, MOPT Minister

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), Luis Amador, warned that future road works will include toll stations.

Days ago, the minister revealed that the new road to San Carlos would have a toll, to deal with the debt that this type of road infrastructure and its maintenance implies.

The minister pointed out that the country is going through a difficult situation in terms of resources for new highways. He added that it is the only alternative and that “there is no other.”

Among other transportation issues, the MOPT announced that it is about to start complementary works in Lot 2A, for the expansion of the San José-San Ramón route.

According to the minister, in the coming weeks they will send an addendum to the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) that operates the Fideicomiso Ruta Uno (Route One Trust) in charge of building the ‘San José-San Ramón road corridor and its radials’.

The project includes the General Cañas and the Bernardo Soto sectors of the Interamerican highway.

The BCR, through the Project Management Unit, set itself the goal of carrying out expedited procedures for the contracting of Obras Impostergables (OBIS) – Works that Cannot be Postponed, whose primary purpose is to urgently attend to the needs of the users of the highway.

Lot 2A of works to start includes the Monumento al Agua (Water Monument) and the bridge over the Torres River, in La Uruca.

