Friday 25 February 2022
type here...
Search

Legislators welcome partial veto of the Hemp and Cannabis Law

Reworked bill approved in first debate

Front PagePoliticsRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Guatemala condemns Russian attack, Bukele questions Biden and Nicaragua aligned with Russia

Q24N - The nations of Central America and the...
Read more

Costa Rica condemns Russian offensive against Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The use of "force and the violation...
Read more

RECOPE anticipates a sharp rise in fuel prices in future

QCOSTARICA - The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) -...
Read more

Legislators welcome partial veto of the Hemp and Cannabis Law

QCOSTARICA - Legislators accepted the Government's partial veto of...
Read more

Behaviors that must be respected for night driving

RICO's DIGEST - Now that we will all soon...
Read more

Eight future legislators with pending cases before the Prosecutor’s Office

QCOSTARICA - On May 1, eight newly elected legislators...
Read more

Health authorizes sale of treatment against Covid-19 Covid-19 in nonhospitalized patients

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health notified Merck Sharp...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Legislators accepted the Government’s partial veto of the hemp and cannabis bill, in a vote in the first debate.

In the Comisión de Ambiente (Environment Commission), two articles had been eliminated and one modified to follow the recommendations of the government authorities.

- Advertisement -

Legislator for the Frente Amplio (FA), José María Villalta, assures that the veto weakens the initiative, but it is best to approve it since he sees it as important for public health.

Independent legislator Paola Vega highlighted the benefits for people’s health, despite being late in being approved.

The Executive Power objected that the production of hemp and cannabis would be allowed without the need for special prior authorization.

The bill is pending its second debate.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBehaviors that must be respected for night driving
Next articleRECOPE anticipates a sharp rise in fuel prices in future
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Analysts agree that the formation of a new Legislative Assembly will allow greater agreements to be reached

QCOSTARICA - The 2022-2026 Legislative Assembly will be made up of...
Read more

Legislative commission eliminates articles vetoed by the President on hemp and cannabis

QCOSTARICA - The Environment Commission (Comisión de Ambiente) accepted the Government's...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega defends Russia’s stance over Ukraine

Q24N (Reuters) – Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega became one...
Panama

Panama limits the negative covid test for unvaccinated tourists

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama established that only...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.