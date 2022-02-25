Legislators welcome partial veto of the Hemp and Cannabis Law

QCOSTARICA – Legislators accepted the Government’s partial veto of the hemp and cannabis bill, in a vote in the first debate.

In the Comisión de Ambiente (Environment Commission), two articles had been eliminated and one modified to follow the recommendations of the government authorities.

- Advertisement -

Legislator for the Frente Amplio (FA), José María Villalta, assures that the veto weakens the initiative, but it is best to approve it since he sees it as important for public health.

Independent legislator Paola Vega highlighted the benefits for people’s health, despite being late in being approved.

The Executive Power objected that the production of hemp and cannabis would be allowed without the need for special prior authorization.

The bill is pending its second debate.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related