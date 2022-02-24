Behaviors that must be respected for night driving

RICO’s DIGEST – Now that we will all soon be driving at night again, on March 7, to reduce the risk when traveling at night, whether as a pedestrian, driver, cyclist, and even as a passenger., here are some traffic behaviors that must be respected at night, some of them you know and may need a refresher, others may be new to you.

In the specific case of traffic lights, the Traffic Law specifies that between 10 pm and 5 am, these devices work as stop signs (altos). That is, a person arrives at the traffic light and if it is red, they can verify that there are no vehicles coming or that pedestrians are passing and continue, with due care. No need to wait for it to turn green.

“The Traffic Law has variants regarding the rules that govern day and night. An important element is the obligation to turn on the vehicle’s lights and also the issue of traffic lights after 10 at night. Not knowing these basic aspects, which lighten traffic if done correctly, is something reprehensible in any driver and doing so properly should not cause accidents, which is one of the excuses people use for not following this option. or not turning right at red lights, which is another alternative,” pointed out German Marín Sandí, Director of the Traffic Police.

Also at night, cargo vehicles that carry goods that extend out the vehicle, they must place light-projecting devices on them, to be more visible, unlike during the day that required just placing a red flag attached to the extrusion

At night, between 6 pm to 6 am, all vehicles, including bicycles, must have their lights on. The objective, clearly, is to become visible in the eyes of others and not only serve to illuminate the road ahead.

Also, lights must also be turned on during the day, if the weather conditions due to fog, rain and dark clouds, or a combination of them, make it necessary.

Another point made by Director Marín is that drivers who have visual limitations that make it difficult for them to drive at night, should avoid doing so.

With respect to public transport, at night, route buses must have the internal lights of the unit on. Passengers have the right to demand it.

As for pedestrians and cyclists, the recommendation is the same as always: make yourself visible by wearing light-colored clothing or special clothing that reflects light, such as vests, whatever is necessary.

Safe driving.

