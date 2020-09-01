Letters to the editor: Kudos on the accomplishments in fighting COVID-19, but…

Letter to the editor: Thank you for allowing me to respond to this very important subject. I give the benefit of the doubt to the officials that have been and are trying to get this thing under control. Kudos for their insight and efforts on the medical and hospital accomplishments in fighting COVID-19.

The Costa Rican public has been served well compared to other countries around the world.

The BUT is some of the decisions regarding the economic situation and quality of life issues that make no sense at the expense of the public. The list is long and for the most part, has not slowed the spread. This will only get worst unless the government and President make smarter decisions. The country has been closed since March so the spread cannot be blamed on outsiders.

Silly requirements such as high priced medical insurance to enter the country are ridiculous and even the attempt should raise the alarm on who is in a position to make these decisions.

Those folks should be replaced immediately.

I own a small place and have not been welcome since March. Still, I pay bills, high taxes such as Marcharmo and others.

Certainly, required things such as negative tests make sense but some of the roadblocks created by officials who are not affected by the slowed economic situation must be reevaluated quickly.

Those officials should be sent on their way without a luxury pension. Maybe when they have to purchase their own vehicles, pay for their own gasoline and meals they will return to reality.

Returning travelers that bring economic relief must be fast-tracked in order to bring ordinary people back to work.

In closing, I hope the situation improves quickly and the officials look for solutions that work going forward.

Best,

Irwin Alan