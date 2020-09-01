Health allows the conversion of bars and taverns into restaurants or sodas

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health is giving bars and taverns (cantinas) that have been closed since March, a lifeline, allowing them to convert to restaurants and sodas to reopen for business.

The Director of Health, Priscilla Herrera, made the announcement during the Tuesday afternoon presser, explaining the process and conditions of the conversion.

“The Ministry of Health released today the administrative provisions relating to the conversion of commercial establishments for bars, canteens, and taverns to commercial establishments for restaurants, sodas, and cafeterias with the current sanitary operating permit,” Herrera said.

To carry out the conversion:

The establishment must have a valid health operating permit. The request must be made by the permit holder by email from the respective Health Governing Area. The application must contain a commitment to comply with and respect the requirements, guidelines, and protocols issued by the authorities for the operation of restaurants, sodas, and coffee shops. An affidavit that the establishment meets the requirements to function as a restaurant, soda, and cafeteria. Authorization for the health authority to immediately close the business establishment if it is determined that it does not meet the requirements to function as a restaurant, soda, and cafeteria or if it did not respect the requirements, guidelines, and protocols issued by the authorities of health for this type of establishments.

Once the permit holder submits the request with the requirements, they will be authorized to change the business line from a bar, or tavern to a restaurant, soda, and cafeteria, without the need for the Health Governing Area authority to issue an administrative act.

According to Salud, if you have a liquor license, you can sell it as restaurants do.

The measure has been in force since that Tuesday and while the state of national emergency is in force due to the pandemic.

Casinos and nightclubs, however, will remain closed, as well as children’s play centers and facilities for mass events.