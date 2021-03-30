Monday 29 March 2021
Liberia opens lab for covid-19 antigen testing

Service is provided in alliance with Laboratorios Echandi, with results in less than an hour

by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA – The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, announced the opening of a laboratory for testing of covid-19 antigens to interested travelers.

Departures lounge at the Daniel Oduber airport in Liberia (LIR), Guanacaste

Given the difficulty of tourists in Guanacaste to locate a lab near their vacation destination, the ability to get tested at the airport on the way out is a big plus.

A number of countries, including the United States and the Netherlands currently require a PCR or antigen test prior to boarding a flight. Canada is not accepting antigen tests at the time.

According to a statement released on Monday, March 29, 2021, by Coriport, the manager of the Guanacaste airport, the results of the tests in the laboratory can be known in less than an hour.

In addition, as part of the traceability of the results, a QR code scanning system will be implemented so that airlines can verify the veracity, the company explained in the statement on Monday.

Coriport explained that the antigen testing service at Daniel Oduber is provided through an alliance with Laboratorios Echandi, a Costa Rican company with more than 60 years of experience in the health sector.

Laboratory facilities are located in the terminal, allowing passengers to quickly see their test result. The results will be available in digital or printed format.

The site, where this new service is provided, is located in the east parking lot, next to the terminal, and has the necessary equipment, tests, and personnel to meet current demand and the flexibility to increase it if necessary, according to Coriport.

Passengers traveling to the United States can schedule an appointment to take the test up to 72 hours before the flight. If it is scheduled on the same day of the flight, it must do it at least four hours before departure.

To schedule an appointment, in advance, visit https://covid.morphotr.com.

The cost of the antigen test at the airport is US$65 per person; the PCR test, with results delivered the next day between 11 am and 11 pm, is US$99. Payment is made online through the website.

Federico Echandi, general manager of Laboratorios Echandi, highlighted the commitment of that company in supporting the tourist recovery of Costa Rica.

“We have seen a very important increase in the demand for covid-19 tests in the Guanacaste area and there are still many people who find the process of taking a test confusing and complex,” said the businessman.

At the San Jose airport

Meanwhile, at the Juan Santamaría International San Jose (SJO) airport, the main international airport in Costa Rica, Aeris, airport manager, said it is working on the opening of a laboratory for antigen testing, to facilitate the testing of passengers.

The service is expected to open in the coming weeks.

 

 

 

 

“Our premise is to offer visitors the best transit experience through the Guanacaste airport terminal, with a comprehensive concept of security, quality and service,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Coriport.

Meanwhile,

