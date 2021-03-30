Moderate quake shakes southern region

QCOSTARICA – An earthquake (also known as a quake, tremor or temblor) that had a moderate magnitude occurred this Monday at 4:16 pm confirmed both the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) and the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori)

According to the RSN (National Seismological Network), the 4.7 degrees temblor and was located 11 km southeast of Laurel, in the canton of Corredores, north of Golfito, near the Panama border.

The breaking of the earth’s crust occurred at a depth of 32 km and was due to a fault in the Coco plate.

For its part, the Ovsicori (Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica) reported that it as a magnitude of 4.3, occurring at a depth of 10 km and was located 0.7 km southeast of Bijagual de Corredores, in the southern part of the Puntarenas province.

Earlier in the day, at 2:46 pm, the RSN and Ovsicori had reported, another tremblor, a 4.8 magnitude occurring, at a depth of 27 km and located it in the Pacific maritime zone (10.221°N 85.923°W), in the area of Playa Negra, in Santa Cruz, 23 km southwest of Tamarindo, Guanacaste.

User reports on social networks indicate that it was felt strongly in Playas del Coco, Tamarindo, Sardinal, Upala, and Avellana.

Neither of the two earthquakes caused damage but residents, especially in the southern area, said they had felt the movement.

Up to 6:08 pm today, the Ovsicori reports 13 earthquakes, the foregoing two the strongest, the others ranging from 1.6 to 3.8

Click here for the interactive map.

