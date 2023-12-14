License plates/vehicles confiscated during the holidays can be recovered starting January 8

QCOSTARICA — As the year-end holidays near many government offices will close for the holidays and reopen in the new year. And while many will re-open in the first week in January, others will stay closed for the week and re-open on January 8.

One of those is the Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi), the department of the MOPT that oversees driver licenses and traffic fines, including the return of licenses and license plates and vehicles seized with respect of a traffic infraction.

- Advertisement -

Thus, this is a bad time to continue with bad driving habits, for it will leave you without a vehicle for more than 15 days.

Seizures of license plates and/or vehicles include infracrtions such as parking on a yellow line, driving without a license and just about any other traffic law violation that the attending transito (traffic official) deems fit to a siezure.

The Cosevi offices close at the end of business day on December 22 and re-open the morning of January 8 of the new year.

“During the holidays, it will not be possible to manage the return of the vehicle or the confiscated license plates, so drivers must be more careful and respectful of the traffic law so as not to be left without a vehicle or license plates during that period,” are the words of Carlos Rivas, Legal Director of the Cosevi.

Rivas emphasized that, despite the Cosevi offices closed, a seized vehicle will also incur, in addition to the fine(s), a daily charge for the storage of the vehicle and the cost of transporting the vehicle to the MOPT depots, ‘plantel’ as they are called in Spanish.

To retrieve the vehicle, an appointment must be made at the www.csv.go.cr website, and appropriate arrangement be made for towing the vehicle if it does not have the current Marchamo and vehicular inspection.

- Advertisement -

As to challenging traffic fines issued during the holidays, drivers will have, starting from January 8 to January 19 (10 working days) to do so. After that, the fine is firm and incur additional costs until paid.

Happy holidays and safe driving!

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related