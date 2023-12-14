Thursday 14 December 2023
type here...
Search

Rodrigo Chaves and Daniel Ortega “Chummies”

PoliticsRico's QThe Second Column
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Argentina reacts to Milei’s ‘shock’ measures with steep price hike

Q24N (EFE) Argentina reacted on Wednesday to the first...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves and Daniel Ortega “Chummies”

RICO's Q -- A cordial, respectful relationship with good...
Read more

License plates/vehicles confiscated during the holidays can be recovered starting January 8

QCOSTARICA -- As the year-end holidays near many government...
Read more

SOA coverage for accidents should exceed ¢6 million

QCOSTARICA -- As you pay (or paid) your 2024...
Read more

Low inflation, cheap dollar and low interest rates for 2024

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica will end the year in...
Read more

CNFL removed Christmas decorations due to theft and vandalism

QCOSTARICA -- The Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz...
Read more

School is Out in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- The public school year 2023 formally came...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢525.00 BUY

¢530.40 SELL

14 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

RICO’s Q — A cordial, respectful relationship with good communication is what Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves maintains with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, and with his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo.

In an interview with the EFE news agency, Chaves assured that he speaks with Ortega from time to time.

- Advertisement -

This is not the first time that Chaves refers to Nicaragua and Ortega in good terms, while he prefers to ignore the controversy and not get involved in the persecution of political opponents in that country.

“With Nicaragua, we are brother countries. From time to time I consult, by telephone, with President Ortega and Vice President Murillo. It has been an extremely cordial and constructive relationship in regards to the bilateral relationship (…) I even called them to consult Nicaragua’s opinion on the issue of visas for Hondurans and transporters. We have a good relationship,” Chaves told EFE.

Chaves reaffirmed that Costa Rica supports the Nicaraguan candidate for the Central American Integration System (SICA).

“We support the past and I have faith that they are going to propose a candidate who has the elements to help the Central American integration that we so need. We, because it is Nicaraguan, are not going to say no. We will see people for their merits,” said Chaves.

The President, however, stopped short to say whether he plans to appoint an ambassador in Managua.

The Alvarado administration (2018-2022) – previous Government of Costa Rica – decided not to appoint an ambassador to Nicaragua due to complaints of human rights violations and lack of transparency in electoral processes.

- Advertisement -

At the beginning of his administration, in May 2022, Chaves showed interest in approaching Nicaragua, but then gave up and has denounced in international forums the alleged human rights violations committed in the neighboring country.

“We have differences in international organizations, yes, but there is a respectful relationship between States,” commented the president, who described those differences as “public and notorious.”

Official data indicate that Costa Rica, a country of 5.1 million inhabitants, has 607,000 legal resident foreigners, of which 60% are Nicaraguans. This figure does not include the undetermined number of  migrants without legal immigration status in the country.

Since 2018, when the political and social crisis broke out in Nicaragua following protests against Ortega, Costa Rican authorities have received more than 240,000 refugee requests, of which 92% are from Nicaraguans.

- Advertisement -

Source: EFE

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
License plates/vehicles confiscated during the holidays can be recovered starting January 8
Next article
Argentina reacts to Milei’s ‘shock’ measures with steep price hike
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

A disoriented government leads the country to the greatest security crisis in its history

QCOSTARICA -  Géiner Gómez is the agent of the Organismo de...
Read more

Nicaraguan Border Officials Make Student Leader Sign Apology Letter to Daniel Ortega

Q24N (Confidencial) The worsening police harassment pushed former student leader Justina...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Cuba

Fidel’s Sister and Outspoken Critic, Juanita Castro, Dies in Miami

Q24N - Juanita Castro, the younger sister of Fidel...
Infrastructure

Bailey Bridge will ease traffic congestion in front of San Jose airport

QCOSTARICA -- On Friday (tomorrow) traffic will be enabled...
Paying the bills
%d