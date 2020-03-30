Despite being neighbor to the country with most people infected by the coronavirus, according to official figures, Mexico is still one of the least affected, even though they are already in stage two.

Paola Castillo explains the reasons, “Mexico acted before the other countries, enacting phase 2 measures while still in phase 1”.

In addition, the covid-19 is a disease of the rich. “Ok, a little far from the truth, but the cases into Mexico were imported by people with money to be able to travel (…),’ said the Mexican.

What the video for the complete explanation of why Mexicans are immune to the covid-19.