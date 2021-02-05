Live music is back: these are the new rules

QCOSTARICA – Live music in closed spaces, such as restaurants and bars has the approval of the authorities, following the approval two weeks ago of protocols for outdoor musical events, after many months of prohibition due to the pandemic.

In the following months, as the health situation progresses, authorities are working on implementing phases with the aim of an absolute opening for massive events.

In this phase of permitting live music in closed spaces, among the measures that must be taken into account is that the premises must have a valid health permit, the seating arrangements must be placed in accordance with the distancing due to social bubbles and the authorized capacity.

There must be a clear demarcation so that the distance between the musicians and the public is maintained and the use of physical barriers is promoted, through a minimum distance of 5 meters, between the public and performers.

The events will have a maximum duration of two hours and may allow the successive presentation of two or more artists or groups, with 20 minute intervals.

The protocols were carried out in coordination between the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce, and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

