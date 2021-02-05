Uniforms will not be mandatory for this year’s return to classes

QCOSTARICA – To alleviate the financial hardships of families hit by the pandemic, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) has canceled the mandatory use of uniforms for the 2021 school year.

Education Minister Melania Brenes made the announcement earlier this week, saying that those who do not have the resources can send their children to school without worries, due to the socioeconomic conditions caused by the pandemic.

Of course, for this, the student who needs it must present to the educational center a document that justifies the authorization not to use the uniform during part or all of the school year.

In the case of children, the letter must be signed by their legal representative, while those of legal age will present it in a personal capacity.

The director of the educational institution will receive it without requesting additional documents for the process.