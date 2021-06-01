Tuesday 1 June 2021
type here...
South AmericaVenezuela

Long lines and confusion as Venezuela begins COVID-19 vaccination

by Q24N
8

Q24N (Reuters) Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of Venezuela’s inoculation campaign, which has been held up by payment problems and political disputes.

Health workers wait for the people who are going to receive their first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as senior citizens and health workers are being vaccinated at the hotel Alba Caracas, which was turned into a mass vaccination center, in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for vaccines due to U.S. sanctions, but last month announced it had come up with the funds to enter the global COVAX program.

- Advertisement -

The campaign that officially began over the weekend is using vaccines provided by Russia and China. Reuters data shows that only 1.1% of the population has received at least one vaccine shot so far.

Senior citizens and health workers sign up for their first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as senior citizens and health workers are being vaccinated at the hotel Alba Caracas, which was turned into a mass vaccination center, in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

“A little more information is required. We get very confused, which is to be expected due to impatience,” said Luis Gonzalez, 90, a retiree, after receiving his first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Monday at the government-owned Hotel Alba in Caracas.

Around 20 cubicles were arranged in a spacious room on the ground floor of the hotel where health authorities expect to administer the first dose to 1,000 people by the end of Monday, said Dr. Rhode Longa, the site coordinator.

- Advertisement -

A woman argues with a Bolivarian National Guard Soldier, as senior citizens and health workers wait to receive their first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the hotel Alba Caracas which was turned into a mass vaccination center in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Two blocks from the hotel, Coromoto Teran, a 47-year-old homemaker, stood in line after learning about the effort via neighbors. But upon reaching the hotel, she was told she did not have the “right to vaccination” because she was neither a health worker nor a senior citizen, the two current target populations.

A woman receives her first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as senior citizens and health workers are being vaccinated at the hotel Alba Caracas, which was turned into a mass vaccination center, in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The Health Ministry has not offered details on the total number of people it has vaccinated. The Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Senior citizens and health workers wait to receive their first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the hotel Alba Caracas, which was turned into a mass vaccination center, in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Some officials have said vaccines will be provided to those holding the “Fatherland Card,” a government identification system which some say is used to discriminate against government critics. But others said they were able to get vaccinated without it.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePeru revises pandemic death toll, now worst in the world per capita
Next articleDeal or No Deal (Deal Made) Lives on in the Realms of Online Bingo
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Long lines and long waits for a massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Alajuelita

QCOSTARICA - Long lines and long waits was the norm this...
Read more

How well are we really doing, covid wise?

RICO's DIGEST (OPINION) Here's some food for thought. Looking over the...
Read more

MOST READ

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: May 27, “ODDS”

Politics

Costa Rica officially becomes the 38th member of the OECD

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It was made official yesterday, Costa Rica has formally become the 38th member of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD),...
Health

CCSS will test anyone who has mild symptoms for covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Feeling under the weather, have a cough or runny nose, fatigued, weak, nauseous, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing? Or suspect you may have...
Trends

Where are the MLB players from Costa Rica?

Carter Maddox -
The Americas have had a proud tradition of supplying elite talent to the MLB, although one country is surprising in its absence. There has never...
Coronavirus

Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names

Q Costa Rica -
(REUTERS) Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek Alphabet in a bid to simplify discussion and...
National

OIJ Bust Narco Network

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Some 40 early Tuesday morning raids by the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) resulted in the arrest of 24 people and seizure...
Trends

5 Ways to Entertain Yourself at Home

Carter Maddox -
For many of us, spending more time at home has become a lot more common than usual. In recent times, being at home has...
Trends

Having Fun in 2021

Carter Maddox -
In 2020, everyone understood that the world would never be the same. People had to adapt every sphere of their lives so that they...
Infrastructure

Costa Rica’s electric train ‘more political than a public transport solution’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica’s US$1.55 billion dollar electric train project has finally reached the tendering stage with President Carlos Alvarado determined to leave his...
Coronavirus

Could a simple pill beat COVID-19? Pfizer is giving it a go

Q Costa Rica -
While the focus has been largely on vaccines, you might have also heard Pfizer is trialling a pill to treat COVID-19. It almost sounds too...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.