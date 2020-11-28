Low-cost airline Wingo resumes flights between Bogotá and San José de Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA TRAVEL – Wingo, the Colombian-flag low-cost airline, announced that it will resume its direct flights between Bogotá (BOG) and San José (SJO), with flights twice a week, starting next December 4, and an additional flight two weeks later.

“We will restart our operations between Colombia and Costa Rica as of December 4, with two frequencies a week. For the second fortnight, we will have three flights a week and we hope to increase as the market responds. We are confident in a very positive response,” said Juan Sebastián Molano, Wingo communications manager.

Likewise, Molano affirmed that it will start with prices starting at US$48.70 each way, with all fees and taxes included, and tickets include one free date change.

Wingo will directly connect the Juan Santamaría International Airport with the El Dorado International Airport in Colombia’s capital city and will implement all the sanitary protocols required to guarantee the safety of people.

“In terms of operational safety, Aero República, operating under the Wingo brand, has the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registry, issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which endorses more than 900 standards and practices related to our aviation security and our flight and ground processes,” highlights the Wingo website.

Avianca, also a Colombia-flag airline restarted operations to Costa Rica and Central America on November 1, with seven weekly flights to San Salvador (SAL) and four weekly to the Colombian capital.

Wingo, headquartered in Bogota, Colombia is a brand owned by Copa Holdings and parent company of Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines and its subsidiary, Colombian carrier Copa Airlines Colombia (registered under the corporate name of Aero República).