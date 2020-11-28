Saturday, 28 November 2020
TechAppsNews

Inamu asks intervention of Telegram group sharing intimate photos of women in Costa Rica

OIJ indicated "that the information is being verified" and declined to provide further information.

by Rico
64

QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Nacional de las Mujeres (Inamu) – National Institute of Women – called on the judicial authorities to investigate and intervene a group on the messaging app Telegram, with more than 3,000 participants, in which, apparently, share intimate photos of women without their consent.

According to the Inamu, the situation constitutes a crime, sanctioned in the Penal Code, which stipulates a penalty of between one and four years in prison for the violation of correspondence or communications, as well as violation of personal data.

- Advertisement -

Amanda Segura Salazar, Inamu lawyer, said Friday afternoon that this situation is one more form of sexual violence, so they will send an incident report to the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), the Prosecutor’s Office and the Data Protection Agency of the Inhabitants (Prodhab), asking for an intervention.

“We repudiate the existence of these groups that violate the dignity of women and objectify us, treat us as objects regardless of our consent. In addition, we call to report this type of conduct at OIJ, whether the victim is of legal age or a minor, taking into account that these situations are penalized,” Segura said.

She insisted that the investigative agencies take the corresponding measures as soon as possible, in order to “safeguard the necessary evidence to prove this type of crime.”

The OIJ press office indicated “that the information is being verified, so further details cannot be provided at the moment.”

- Advertisement -

The Ministerio Publico said that after consultations with the Gender Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office in San José, it could not confirm the opening of a file.

The entity specified that “in general terms” and without referring to this particular case, “when there are alleged criminal acts, but the person or suspects are not identified, the case remains under investigation in the Judicial Police, until for a police report to be filed.”

Prodhab has not provided a statement on the case.

Reports on social media

This case came to public light after various complaints made on social networks, especially Twitter, by different people, who reported that in the Nudes CR group, private photos and videos of women and minors were shared without their consent.

Some individuals, mostly women, even shared photos of the alleged members of the group, who have varying ages and professions of all kinds.

In fact, there were people who affirmed that one of them was an officer with Fuerza Publica (National Police); however, the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) assured that “there is no complaint of police in this group.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a tattoo artist, whose photo was disseminated on networks for being one of the alleged participants of the group, made a recording on Instagram that he titled ‘Clarification’.

He acknowledged having joined the group “to see what there was.” He said that his girlfriend was with him and, upon detecting the content being shared, he left the group.

“I never said anything, I didn’t comment, the same day I left (the group). Now it turns out that the attack is that I am a consumer of child pornography, that I support child pornography when people who know me know that I am totally against that.

“Today (Friday) in the morning I took action on the matter, I decided to go to the OIJ and file a complaint against the group because I was very surprised that they called me an accomplice for not reporting and for doing nothing,” said the man, who stressed that does not share any type of violence against women.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLow-cost airline Wingo resumes flights between Bogotá and San José de Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Criminals Use Dating Website to Extort People

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Criminals discovered a new way to obtain money on...
Read more

Criminals take advantage of bicycle fever: OIJ reports seven robberies per day

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Due to the fever for cycling, which triggered an...
Read more

MOST READ

Front Page

We understand why older people like them more now

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's new twenty rojos* bill was rolled out, circulating in the country on Thursday. And though they may be flashier, made...
Read more
Coronavirus

Italy to start distributing Covid-19 vaccine at the end of January

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN) ROME - Italy wants to start distributing a Covid-19 vaccine at the end of January, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday during an...
Climate

This week begins the transition to the dry season in the Central Valley and Guanacaste

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The transition to the dry season in the Central Valley and the Guanacaste (North Pacific) will begin this week, as these areas...
Brazil

Bossa Nova’s birthplace closes due to Covid-19 in Brazil

Q24N -
(Prensa Latina) Casa Villarino, one of the cradles of the bossa nova music movement in Brazil, closed its bar and restaurant in Rio de...
Utilities

Aresep prepares a rate to allow households to pre-pay for electricity

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) announced this Wednesday that it plans to introduce prepaid electricity applicable to the residential sector. With...
Cartago

Turrialba Volcano will once again amaze visitors with guided tours from sunrise

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With a string of walks that will begin at 5 am and will continue every hour until 10 am, in groups of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.