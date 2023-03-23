Lower gasoline prices on the way

QCOSTARICA – The regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP) is processing a reduction of ¢84 for a liter of diesel, ¢80 for a liter of regular gasoline and ¢30 for super.

The reduction would also affect other fuels, such as LPG.

This exceeds the expectation of decrease that the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE), the Costa Rican refinery that refines nothing, had made public earlier in the month.

In this way, a liter of diesel would drop from the current ¢717 to ¢633, regular from ¢756 to ¢676 and super from ¢777 to ¢747.

This adjustment must go through a public hearing process prior to its resolution, which means it will be some time before the price change hits the pumps and the pockets of consumers.

