Friday 24 March 2023
Rainy season will begin in Costa Rica on April 23

MN foresees the impact of the El Niño phenomenon since July

QCOSTARICA – Mark you calendar, in four weeks, on April 23, the rainy season will begin in Costa Rica, starting in the outh Pacific, as confirmed by the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

In the weeks following, by mid-May, the entire country will be in the rainy or “green” season.

In addition, the La Niña Phenomenon will end this month, the country will be in a neutral phase and the El Niño Phenomenon, which generates less rain in the Pacific and Central Valley, but more presence of downpours in the Caribbean, is expected to develop starting July.

Experts forecast 14-18 named storms, 7-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season which officially begins on June 1, and ends on November 30.

Read more: 3 Dead, Dozens Missing, Costa Rica Recovering From Hurricane Otto

Furthermore, if the impact of the El Niño phenomenon is greater, fewer hurricanes could be generated.

The official weather forecast for today, Friday, March 24, 2023:

For this Friday, a windy pattern is anticipated again in the Central Valley, Guanacaste and the mountain ranges. However, the intensity of the wind is expected to decrease towards the end of the afternoon and during the night period. During the morning scattered light intensity rains are possible for the Caribbean regions and the North Zone, while isolated showers are expected in the afternoon in the mountains of the Central and South Pacific. The rest of the country will not have significant rainfall.

