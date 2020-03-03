Starting in October 2020, Lufthansa will increase from two to three direct weekly flights between Germany and Costa Rica, confirmed on Monday, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

The new direct flight between Frankfurt and San Jose will start on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, that is, in addition to the flights the airline currently operates on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Germany is one of the four most important European markets for Costa Rica, along with the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

The number of German tourists visiting Costa Rica has been growing steadily since 2009 and practically doubled in a decade, from 40,918 that year to 80,580 in 2019.

According to the ICT numbers in 2017, a German tourist average the stay in the country is estimated at 16.7 nights and spends US$143.16 per day.

German tourists when they visit Costa Rica seek out the sun and beach, trekking, flora and fauna and visit the volcanoes.

The new flight on Tuesdays will be in an Airbus A340-300 with a capacity for 279. The flight will leave Frankfurt at 1:30 pm and arrive at Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO), in Costa Rica at 7:10 pm. The flight turns around, leaving Ticolandia at 8:55 pm, arriving in Germany at 3:00 pm the following day.

Rafael Mencía, Executive Director of the AIJS operator, Aeris, said the increase in the frequency of Lufthansa flights is a “huge achievement” for Costa Rica.

Lufthansa Group is a consortium of the aviation sector that operates worldwide and has more than 550 subsidiaries and affiliated companies in total. The group is made up of a network of airlines and service companies belonging to the aviation sector.