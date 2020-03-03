Taylor Dane — who released her memoir Tell It To My Heart last month and is currently on the Ladies of ’80s Tour — shares some photos from her recent trip to Costa Rica.

Taylor’s debut single “Tell It to My Heart” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three decade career, including number ones “Love Will Lead You Back”, “Prove Your Love”, and “I’ll Always Love You”.

“Pura Vida, Costa Rica! What an incredible trip!” writes Taylor Dane (born Leslie Wunderman; March 7, 1962) has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Sunbathing, snorkeling, and curves at Tortuga Islands, Costa Rica.
Swimming in the waterfalls and getting our wild on with Michelle Jonas!
Say hi to my new friend!
What an incredible trip!
Enjoying some beach time!
A happy girl at Ylang Ylang Beach in Montezuma!
We crossed rivers daily to get in and out of the retreat. Bring water shoes and don’t step on the frogs!
Taylor Dane in Costa Rica with her friend Michelle Jonas

 

 

 

 

 

