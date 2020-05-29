Friday, 29 May 2020
Lufthansa announces two weekly flights to Costa Rica starting June 17

The German airline says it will depart from Juan Santamaría on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Consider possible requirements for the new coronavirus pandemic

The German airline, Lufthansa, announced two weekly flights between Costa Rica and the city of Frankfurt starting on Wednesday, June 17.

The days of operation, according to the airline will be Wednesdays and Saturdays from the Juan Santamaría International (SJO) Airport in San Jose, departing Costa Rica at 5:35 pm, arriving in Frankfurt the next day at 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the flight from Germany departs Frankfurt at 1:40 pm local time.

The plane the airline plans to use is an A340-300.

This is subject to Costa Rica opening the country to the arrival of tourists, which are prohibited entry until June 15.

Currently, only Costa Ricans and residents (if they did not leave the country after March 23) are allowed entry and subject to covid-19 testing and a mandatory 14-day isolation order.

The airline said that travelers must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth, mandatory throughout the trip. In addition, as a preventive measure, the airline ensures that the planes have air filters that eliminate 99.98% of viruses and particles and that they are cleaned and disinfected after each trip.

Meanwhile, those interested should carefully review the situation of the countries, in the face of the epidemic due to the new coronavirus, due to the limitations that most nations have established, ranging from income impediments to mandatory quarantines, which could spoil holidays.

“Passengers must proactively inform themselves of current biosafety regulations, as well as entry and exit requirements of destinations when planning the trip, due to the constant changes that govern and occur in each country,” says the Lufthansa announcement.

The European Union still maintains restrictions for non-European travelers.

A round trip departing San Jose on June 17 and returning on June 27, is (Friday, May 29, 12:05 pm) US$526 dollars at the lowest fare level “economy basic”, on the Lufthansa website.

The fare for the trip from Frankfurt to San Jose and return for the same dates is US$657 (593 EUR)

 

