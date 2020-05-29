Friday, 29 May 2020
DONATE
ClimateHQ

Yellow alert in Guanacaste and Green alert other parts of the country

The intense rains of the last few days has generated an increase in incidents, specifically related to overflows of rivers and landslides

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
10
Modified date:

The atmospheric instability presented in recent days has generated significant accumulated rainfall, especially along the Pacific, Central Valley and some sectors of the North Zone and Sarapiquí.

According to the national weather system (IMN) stations, the highest amounts of rainfall (between 100 mm and 120 mm) were recorded this Wednesday in the surroundings of the mountains of the Northern Caribbean and the Northern Zone; while, in the Central Valley, and particularly in San José, amounts close to 80 mm were recorded.

This generated an increase in incidents, specifically related to overflows of rivers and landslides, so the National Emergency Commission (CNE) decided to decree a yellow and green alert for some sectors of the country, as follows:

- paying the bills -

YELLOW ALERT

  • South Pacific
  • Central Pacific
  • North pacific
  • Central Valley
  • Sarapiqui

GREEN ALERT

  • North Zone
  • Caribbean

For this Friday, May 29, the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone is still present in Costa Rica, it favors for heavy rainfall to occur during the afternoon and part of the night.

In addition, a low-pressure system is presented – also part of the Intertropical Convergence Zone – remains stationary off the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala. The models indicate that it will be moving to these countries over the weekend, while reinforcing the rains in its surroundings.

The CNE and the IMN closely monitor the Tropical Wave (N.2), which is expected to arrive from Friday and its effect throughout the weekend.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCosta Rica Suspends Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19 Patients
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

San José hotel for patients with COVID-19 without ties in the country was filled in less than 10 days

Health Rico -
The hotel rented by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) for 40...
Read more

“Green Alert” declared for rains and the proximity of tropical wave One

National Q Costa Rica -
The National Emergencies Commission (CNE) declared a "green alert" to the...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel

Half of Americans Plan to Take Post-Pandemic Trips Over the Next Six Weeks

Q Costa Rica -
(TRAVEL PULSE) Just released, Longwoods International’s eleventh-wave ‘COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Study’ indicates that nearly half (48%t) of U.S. travelers are planning their first post-pandemic...
Read more
National

‘I Declare You Wife and Wife’: Costa Rica Celebrates Its First Equality Marriage

Rico -
At 0:08 on May 26, 2020, Alexandra Quirós Castillo, 29, and Daritza Araya Arguedas, 24, became the first same-sex couple to marry civilly after...
Health

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health investigating “atypical case” of coronavirus

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health is investigating an "atypical case" of coronavirus in Costa Rica, where a patient tested positive for the first time...
Sports

More than 61 countries around the world set their sights on Costa Rica for the successful return of national soccer

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) More than 61 countries around the world set their sights on Costa Rica after the successful return of professional first division soccer (fútbol...
Economy

Perception of the economy: 76% of Costa Rican say it is the worst time to buy a house

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Consumer perception has plummeted to its lowest level in almost two decades due to the crisis generated by the new coronavirus pandemic. This is...
Lighter Side

Costa Rica flows

Rico -
Costa Rica flows: seeks to reduce red tape to revive the economy

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA