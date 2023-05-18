Maleku – Costa Rica

TODAY COSTA RICA – From Soy de Costa Rica’s Facebook page, we have the profile and photos of Hiqui Jiyun, the indigenous Maleku, who uses social networks to show her culture to the world.

Through the different platforms, Hiqui Jiyun Jiyun Morera Castro presents herself as what she is: a proud indigenous person from the north of Costa Rica.

Currently, she is an entrepreneur. She has a tourist ranch in the Maleku territory, located in Guatuso, Alajuela.

- Advertisement -

Although the indigenous people no longer dress as she appears in the photographs (only for special ceremonies), the young Hiqui wants to teach her culture to attract tourism to the area that helps her community.

The Malekus are the smallest indigenous community in Costa Rica. Currently, there may be a thousand.

From Facebook ‘Soy de Costa Rica‘

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related