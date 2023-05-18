Thursday 18 May 2023
Maleku – Costa Rica

A proud indigenous people from the north of Costa Rica

Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Maleku – Costa Rica

TODAY COSTA RICA – From Soy de Costa Rica’s Facebook page, we have the profile and photos of Hiqui Jiyun, the indigenous Maleku, who uses social networks to show her culture to the world.

Hiqui Jiyun Jiyun Morera Castro

Through the different platforms, Hiqui Jiyun Jiyun Morera Castro presents herself as what she is: a proud indigenous person from the north of Costa Rica.

Currently, she is an entrepreneur. She has a tourist ranch in the Maleku territory, located in Guatuso, Alajuela.

Although the indigenous people no longer dress as she appears in the photographs (only for special ceremonies), the young Hiqui wants to teach her culture to attract tourism to the area that helps her community.

The Malekus are the smallest indigenous community in Costa Rica. Currently, there may be a thousand.

From Facebook ‘Soy de Costa Rica

 

