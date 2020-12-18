Man offered money to a minor in exchange for photographs and sexual encounter

QCOSTARICA – A resident of Desamparados, paid a teenage girl for cell phone recharges, in exchange for her sending him photographs. In addition, on one occasion he offered her ¢20,000 colones to have a sexual encounter with her.

On Thursday, judicial agents detained the 29-year-old man with the surname Quirós Portilla, for the crime of seducing minors by electronic and other means.

- Advertisement -

During the raid on his house, located in Desamparados, officials from the Special Section on Gender Violence, Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, seized “important evidence for the investigation related to this crime ”.

Judicial agents also raided a bar, which Quirós managed in San Francisco de Dos Ríos.

According to a statement from the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ), the events began in 2018, when the victim was 17 years old and she met the suspect through a social network.

In the daily conversations they held, the minor told him that she and her mother were going through a difficult economic situation, to which the subject offered to help them and told her that he could recharge ¢1,000 and ¢2,000, “so that she will send him photos”.

- Advertisement -

In 2019, when the girl was still a minor, the suspect proposed to the young woman that she move from Limón to San José and that she would pay her ¢20,000 to have a sexual encounter.

That is when the young girl decided to put an end to it.

“After this event, she returned home and decided to block him. Later, between the months of February and July of the previous year, the suspect sent her messages indicating that if she did not agree to have sexual relations with him, he would publish the photographs on social networks and send them to her family, so she decided to report him,” said the OIJ in a statement.

According to article 167 of the Penal Code, it imposes penalties of four to ten years in prison, “if the actor, using social networks or any other computer or telematic means, or other means of communication, seeks sexual encounters to yes, for another or for groups, with a minor or incapable person; he uses these people to promote corruption or forces them to perform perverse, premature or excessive sexual acts, even if the victim consents to participate in them or see them performed”.