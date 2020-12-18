Friday, 18 December 2020
California Pizza Kitchen Coming to San Jose, Costa Rica Airport

Franchise location openings in Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, and Aeropuerto Internacional Juan Santamaría in San Jose, Costa Rica, are slated for the second half 2021.

QCOSTARICA – California Pizza Kitchen announced its partnership with leading Costa Rica-based specialty retailer Morpho Travel Retail, a subsidiary of Grupo Britt, expanding CPK’s global footprint into Latin America and marking its first-ever international airport restaurant outside the United States.

The alliance with Morpho Travel Retail allows the California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) to open restaurants in Latin American airports. Photo: CPK

According to a statement Wednesday afternoon, December 16, franchise location openings at the Aeropuerto Internacional Juan Santamaría in San Jose, Costa Rica and Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, Chile are slated for the second half 2021.

The expansion furthers CPK’s strategic international growth plans following its recent announcement of openings in the Philippines, South Korea, and recently the newly renovated Salt Lake City International Airport.

“CPK grew from its passion in combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world. Morpho’s commitment to high quality products and the celebration of local cultures and communities makes them the ideal partner for CPK’s continued global expansion,” says Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global Development & Franchise Operations at CPK. “Morpho’s partnership represents the continued strength of the CPK brand, its innovative products, and high- quality service.”

CPK opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1985 and introduced diners to innovative pizzas, with new flavors, which has characterized the chain. CPK has more than 200 restaurants in eight countries and territories of the United States.

The company said the agreement with Morpho allows it to access openings at Latin American airports.

Morpho Travel Retail is a specialty travel retailer with over 170 stores in 11 countries.

Britt store El Dorado airport in Bogota, Colombia. Photo: Morpho Travel Retail

“We at Morpho Travel Retail are excited to be joining forces with CPK. This partnership provides the opportunity to continue our expansion in the food and beverage division, in two very promising airport locations. We are thrilled to work closely with the CPK management team to offer a fresh and healthy food menu to our customers,” says Adriana Echandi, CEO Morpho Travel Retail.

With Grupo Britt’s Morpho Travel Retail, CPK will expand its daily menu offerings to include high quality, locally sourced coffee and breakfast items such as CPK Classic Breakfast Sandwich and Crispy Brioche French Toast, in addition to other “Cali Health” inspired menu items.

