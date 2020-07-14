Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Man takes off facemask to spit at passengers

The foreigner with symptoms of COVID-19 was traveling on the bus from the northern border.

(QCOSTARICA) A bus with 38 people traveling from Peñas Blancas (northern border) to San Jose had to be escorted by the Fuerza Publica (national police) to the San Ramón Hospital, as among its passengers was a Nicaraguan who had symptoms related to Covid-19.

En route, passengers noticed that a man, later identified as a foreigner, took off his mask to cough and sneeze, in the bus with that carried some 30 people.

The driver immediately called police, who escorted the bus to the hospital to evaluate the passengers and driver in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

According to the police report, the suspect “took off his mask, was drinking liquor and spitting on passengers inside the bus.”

“At the hospital, 3 of the passengers (including the suspect) were ordered to a COVID-19 test,” the Ministry of Public Security explained to the press.

 

 

