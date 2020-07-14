Tuesday, 14 July 2020
DONATE
BlogsExpat FocusLiving in Costa Rica

You can’t compare apples and oranges

We are almost five months into this nightmare and it will likely last a long, long time … I am glad that my wife and I are “stuck” here in Costa Rica

Randy Berg
By Randy Berg
24
Modified date:

I want to tell everyone reading this that despite all of the negatives, and the out and out criticism with almost everything connected with this pandemic … I am glad that my wife and I are “stuck” here in Costa Rica.

We have missed three flights back to the States that were scheduled but were canceled… and no they were not repatriated flights. Each time we felt badly for our children back in Minnesota as well as our grandkids. And we missed one of our annual family reunions which have taken place since the ‘60s.

For those of you who don’t know me, I crashed and burned about 5 years ago here in Costa Rica. We had achieved phenomenal growth and success for several years and this took place even after we had retired shortly after 9/11.

We never intended to work again.

- paying the bills -

And we loved the country and we absolutely had a blast. We saw probably more of it than the average expat due to us selling properties and building as well. I always used to tell people the best part of owning a business as we had in Costa Rica was being able to see so much of the country. And we never tired of it.

And we have seen an ugly side too… but that happens everywhere and our attitude was “as long as we knew about the negatives, they wouldn’t jump out and bite us” … or make us want to leave.

But we hit the infamous bureaucracies and a few attorneys that everyone warned us about. And instead of listening… we kept on pushing forward… until we couldn’t push any longer. And in retrospect, we should have been prudent and cut our losses while we still could have.

Instead, we lost it all and had to return home to Minnesota in the winter.
And it took us 4 years to get back here… and no, we didn’t dwell on the negatives and the “ugly”. We dreamt of our road trips and the beauty of the country.

And we remembered the emotions that so many Costa Ricans had that touched us… we didn’t see those much “back home.”

- paying the bills -

And it was the beauty and the diversity of the country that we remembered… and during those four years… somehow we always knew that we would be back.

But somehow… when we returned it was different. There was more anger and there was more unhappiness and even sadness… than there ever was before. But it was with the ex-pats rather than the Ticos.

And then pandemic struck and ushered in lockdowns and quarantines. AND fights over whether or not masks had to be worn and whether or not it was an infringement of freedom.

But the arguments and the criticisms and infighting was not with… or among the Costa Ricans. Here too it was the ex-pats and those who were “stuck here.”

We are almost five months into this nightmare and it will likely last a long, long time.

And we all are undergoing psychological trauma that may never go away.

- paying the bills --

But Rhonda and I are proud of Costa Rica and how the people are handling the virus and its spread and aftermath. Because the country is small, it is susceptible to infection and illegal entry across its borders… as well as not knowing how to cope with an unparalleled financial disaster in the making.

They respond… the government deals with threats and does not pretend that they do not exist or that they will simply disappear… or worse yet… say that they cannot afford to fight an unseen enemy.

The country does not try to please everyone and is in the unenviable position of being totally unable to make everyone happy.

Tourism? Who knows when it will come back… Costa Rica is again in a position where most choices are beyond their control.

But they at least are making choices… rational, scientific choices even in spite of the pressure from every side. It is a no-win situation for the country.

But I am proud that my adopted country is fighting… doing as much as it can possibly do… and we don’t see fighting in the street as a result of one or two people saying that their rights are violated because they are told to wear a mask.

No… the people here understand. They stand together.

That makes me proud.

And even everyone in our two families tells us that we are MUCH BETTER OFF being in Costa Rica than almost anywhere else.

And we are… and we know it.

And no matter what happens tomorrow… or next week or next year… the people in Costa Rica will stand together.

We are glad to be back.

Previous articleMan takes off facemask to spit at passengers
Next articleEven if you think the pandemic is a lie, wear a mask, keep your distance
Randy Berg
Randy Berg
My name is Randy Berg … and I am, I guess, officially an “old guy”. Now, my best guess is that you are thinking something along the lines of “why should I give a sh.. ?” And you will have to be the judge of that as one of the editors of this online “newspaper” asked me if I wish to contribute my writings. And no, that does not mean that you will like my writing. But I hope you do… and I want to start by telling you that my writing is a little different than most. I don’t use flowery language and I usually write too much on each subject, mainly because I don’t know of any other way to write. It is what it is. I write from the heart and I tell it exactly as I see it.

Related Articles

How does it feel being Costa Rican?

Expat Focus Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) How does it feel being Costa Rican? The question came...
Read more

Is Costa Rica really as good as its press releases?”

Expat Focus Randy Berg -
Ten years ago I wrote a short ebook with this title....
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Where is the COVID-19 headed? Risk points to nursing homes, prisons, and coffee pickers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "May God protect us if we get a positive case of COVID-19! It would be a slaughter”. That is the fear of Maritza...
Read more
Health

These 7 districts with the most active cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Seven districts of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) have more than 100 active cases of COVID-19. Pavas and La Uruca accumulate the greatest number...
Front Page

Time to change the message!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "The pandemic is not killing us but the quality of information they give us," say experts urging the Government of Carlos Alvarado to...
HQ

Fuerza y Luz will suspend public attention in branches from Monday

Q Costa Rica -
As of Monday, July 13, the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL), light and power utility, branches will remain closed to the...
Health

“Hammer” time, Costa Rica’s GAM under ‘orange’ alert

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVD-19 infections in the last few days has been staggering, 1,359 new cases in just three days, resulting in the...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 107 hospitalized and 245 new infections

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Hospitalizations reached their highest number since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday with 107 patients, most of them admitted to the Specialized...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA