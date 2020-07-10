Man who disrespected quarantine to go to banks is sentenced to pay ¢1 million in medical supplies

[HQ] A resident of Desamparados had the stubborn streak of disrespecting the mandatory quarantine prescribed for him, was fined ¢1,000,000 colones.

In a statement to the press, the Prosecutor’s Office for Desamparados said the man on Thursday accepted an abbreviated process to avoid a full trial, where he admitted that on four occasions he left his home to go do his banking.

The cabezón (stubborn headed), whose identity was not disclosed, promised to buy medical supplies to the value of the ¢1M and deliver them this Friday to the Desamparados Health Unite, where they will be used by medical personnel.

“This process will provide this institution with triple-layer surgical masks, gel alcohol, liquid alcohol and face protection masks. At today’s hearing it was agreed that the accused will allocate ¢250,000 for each type of product, for a total of ¢1,000,000,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The man also promised not to commit more crimes, maintain a fixed address and register with the Office of Social Adaptation – probation office – for a minimum period of two years.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office for Desamparados, this case began on May 4, when the man returned to the country from the United States, for which the Ministry of Health ordered him to be quarantined for 14 days.

