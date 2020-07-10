Friday, 10 July 2020
DONATE
HQNational

Man who disrespected quarantine to go to banks is sentenced to pay ¢1 million in medical supplies

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
14
Modified date:

[HQ] A resident of Desamparados had the stubborn streak of disrespecting the mandatory quarantine prescribed for him, was fined ¢1,000,000 colones.

In a statement to the press, the Prosecutor’s Office for Desamparados said the man on Thursday accepted an abbreviated process to avoid a full trial, where he admitted that on four occasions he left his home to go do his banking.

The cabezón (stubborn headed), whose identity was not disclosed, promised to buy medical supplies to the value of the ¢1M and deliver them this Friday to the Desamparados Health Unite, where they will be used by medical personnel.

“This process will provide this institution with triple-layer surgical masks, gel alcohol, liquid alcohol and face protection masks. At today’s hearing it was agreed that the accused will allocate ¢250,000 for each type of product, for a total of ¢1,000,000,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

- paying the bills -

The man also promised not to commit more crimes, maintain a fixed address and register with the Office of Social Adaptation – probation office – for a minimum period of two years.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office for Desamparados, this case began on May 4, when the man returned to the country from the United States, for which the Ministry of Health ordered him to be quarantined for 14 days.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleReactive and non-proactive measures to deal with the health emergency will be announced Friday
Next articleTime to change the message!
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Mayor of San Carlos proposes total lockdown of his canton: “Nobody comes in, nobody goes out”!

San Carlos Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Closing access - entrance and exit - to the districts...
Read more

Immunity passport could be a requirement for international travel

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Reactivating international aviation is a major challenge for airlines and...
Read more

MOST READ

Front Page

Time to change the message!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "The pandemic is not killing us but the quality of information they give us," say experts urging the Government of Carlos Alvarado to...
Read more
Travel

Is entry into the European Union based on physical location or nationality?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On July 1 the European Union (EU) Member States approved a list of 15 countries, considered as 'safe' due to their epidemiological situation...
Coronavirus

New strain of coronavirus spreads faster than original: study

Rico -
The variation of COVID-19 currently dominating global cases is more infectious than the original strain that emerged in China, according to a new study...
Front Page

Minister’s scarf casues online shitstorm. Don’t we have more important issues at the moment?

Rico -
Rico's TICO BULL - Now this is worrisome. In six days when we've had 1,187 new cases of the COVID-19, and six deaths. It...
Health

Coronavirus: Costa Rica, from example to deterioration

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica, which in March, April and May became one of the Latin American champions in combating the coronavirus with Uruguay and Paraguay,...
Health

Number of COVID-19 patients doubled in two weeks of disobedience

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, and with 15 weeks into the pandemic, the Ministry of Health, reported 2,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA