Thursday 17 March 2022
type here...
Search

Man who entered the country with US$153K is sentenced to almost seven years in prison

He tried to hide bills in his luggage but was discovered at the Juan Santamaría airport

JudicialRedaqted
By Rico
Foto: Ministerio Público.
Paying the bills

Latest

Man who entered the country with US$153K is sentenced to almost seven years in prison

QCOSTARICA - A man with US$ $153,294 in cash...
Read more

Cut in US growth forecast to affect Costa Rica’s economic momentum

QCOSTARICA - In addition to announcing an increase in...
Read more

Honduras: judge says ex-president Juan Orlando Hernández can be extradited to U.S.

Q24N - Former President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández,...
Read more

How many doses are needed now to have a complete scheme against covid-19?

RICO's Covid-19 Digest - When can it be said...
Read more

Uncertainty for Riteve employees and the country

QCOSTARICA - In less than two months Carlos Alvarado...
Read more

Women Bear the Brunt of Post-COVID Employment Woes in Latin America

Q REPORTS (IPS) The COVID-19 pandemic did not hit...
Read more

New Constitution Would Declare Chile a Plurinational State

Q24N (IPS) - Chile could change the course of...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A man with US$ $153,294 in cash hidden in his luggage was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, the Ministerio Público (Prosecutor’s Office) announced on Wednesday.

Photo: Ministerio Público.

The man surnamed Cascante Roldán and 51 years old, entered Costa Rica on June 21, 2021, through the Juan Santamaría International (San Jose) airport, attempted to evade airport security controls, with money from drug trafficking, committing the crime of money laundering.

The Fiscalía Adjunta contra la Legitimación de Capitales y Persecución Patrimonial (Deputy Prosecutor’s Office against Money Laundering and Patrimonial Persecution) said the money was hermetically packed bags so that it would not be detected.

- Advertisement -

“The investigation established that the capital came from drug trafficking and the man tried to hide its illicit origin to legitimize it, inserting it into the national economy,” said the press of the Ministerio Publico.

Cascante took advantage of a special abbreviated procedure, for which he accepted the charges and was sentenced without facing a trial.

The sentence, file 21-000084-1322-PE, which is now firm, was issued on February 14.

A similar case transpired on June 16, 2021, when a Mexican couple was caught at the Juan Santamaría while trying to enter the country US$48,714 in their suitcases without declaring it.

Likewise, in February 2021, an American was arrested at the same airport when security controls discovered 55 checks, totaling US$83,600, hidden in his belongings.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCut in US growth forecast to affect Costa Rica’s economic momentum
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Rumors and false data claim Ukraine president money laundering in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Multiple Internet websites make claims that Ukraine's President, Volodymyr...
Read more

While big brother is … the Antonov 124 continues its runs to and from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Sunday, the Juan Santamaría International Airport (San Jose airport)...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

New COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased 20% in the second week of March

QCOSTARICA - The second week of March, which spanned...
Judicial

Luis Milanés dies in ‘poverty’ in Mexico, leaving a fortune in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The name of Luis Ángel Milanés Tamayo-Coto...
Paying the bills