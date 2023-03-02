Thursday 2 March 2023
type here...
Search

Manuel Antonio Beach in Quepos is among the 25 best in the world

Golden sands, rugged coastlines, clear blue waters - TripAdvisor lists his year’s winning beaches

NationalRedaqtedTravel
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Panama trusts that Nicaragua will cancel the expatriation of more than 300 Nicaraguans

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama expressed this Wednesday...
Read more

Canada Jetlines Operates Inaugural Flight from Toronto to Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) received Wednesday afternoon...
Read more

DEKRA will open on Sundays

QCOSTARICA - DEKRA, the company in charge of vehicle...
Read more

Migration enables temporary category for refugee applications

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General...
Read more

Manuel Antonio Beach in Quepos is among the 25 best in the world

QCOSTARICA - The calm waters, the sand and the...
Read more

Costa Rica moves away from the European trend of working days of less than 40 hours a week

QCOSTARICA - While in Costa Rica a bill is...
Read more

Stateless Nicaraguans assess ways out of migratory uncertainty

Q24N (Confidencial) The stripping of nationality by the regime...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢553.21 Buy

¢562.15 Sell

2 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The calm waters, the sand and the contact with biodiversity made Manuel Antonio Beach, in Quepos, in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific, appear among the 25 best in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio

The Costa Rican beach placed 18th in a ranking that takes into account the evaluation of travelers.

The top 5 went to Baia Do Sancho in Brazil, in first place; Eagle Beach in Aruba in second; third is Cable Beach, Australia; Reynisfjara Beach, in Iceland, placed fourth; and fifth spot went to Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales.

Playa Manuel Antonio
- Advertisement -

The Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación (SINAC) – National System of Conservation Areas, which maintains the Manuel Antonio National Park, announced that it will expand the capacity to 3,000 people.

Among the Latin American beaches on the list are Varadero in Cuba, Ipanema in Brazil and Playa Norte on Isla Mujeres.

Playa Manuel Antonio is one of Costa Rica’s most popular beaches.

See the full list here.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica moves away from the European trend of working days of less than 40 hours a week
Next articleMigration enables temporary category for refugee applications
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Turrialba volcano closed indefinitely due to conflict in access to National Park

QCOSTARICA  - The Turrialba Volcano, closed to tourists since October 15,...
Read more

Black jaguar is captured by camera traps in the Cordillera de Talamanca

QCOSTARICA - A jaguar with melanism (an increase of dark pigment...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Opening of the Circunvalación Norte viaduct expected mid-April

QCOSTARICA - The wait for drivers to be able...
Colombia

Colombia offers nationality to the Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Colombia offered the Nicaraguan...
Paying the bills