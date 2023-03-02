Manuel Antonio Beach in Quepos is among the 25 best in the world

QCOSTARICA – The calm waters, the sand and the contact with biodiversity made Manuel Antonio Beach, in Quepos, in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific, appear among the 25 best in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

The Costa Rican beach placed 18th in a ranking that takes into account the evaluation of travelers.

The top 5 went to Baia Do Sancho in Brazil, in first place; Eagle Beach in Aruba in second; third is Cable Beach, Australia; Reynisfjara Beach, in Iceland, placed fourth; and fifth spot went to Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales.

The Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación (SINAC) – National System of Conservation Areas, which maintains the Manuel Antonio National Park, announced that it will expand the capacity to 3,000 people.

Among the Latin American beaches on the list are Varadero in Cuba, Ipanema in Brazil and Playa Norte on Isla Mujeres.

Playa Manuel Antonio is one of Costa Rica’s most popular beaches.

See the full list here.

