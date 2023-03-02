Thursday 2 March 2023
Migration enables temporary category for refugee applications

Focus is on Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME), enabled, as of this Wednesday, a special temporary category for people from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

As indicated by the DGME, this applies to those who have pending a resolution on a refugee application in Costa Rica or, if this request was denied by immigration authorities.

With respect to Venezuelan migrants entering the country through an irregular passage (illegally), the DGME will issue for the asking, If you are Venezuelan and you entered the country through an irregular passage, you will be able to obtain your a Certificate of Immigration Permanence, which is an essential requirement in the regularization process.

In addition, foreigners in Costa Rica desiring to regularize their immigration status and who have a spouse, parents or children who already have permanent residence, they can opt for the special category of relationship with a permanent resident.

More information is available at the DGME website.

 

