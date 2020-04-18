The Ministerio de Justicia y Paz (Ministry of Justice and Peace) – the folks who run the country’s prison system – just posted a Tweet advising visitors to the CAI Nelson Mandela, the San Carlos prison, that they know well the “Pollo Con Marihuana” recipe.

On Twitter the Ministry warns of anyone who tries to introduce this super special roasted chicken meal will be spending some time being interviewed (in other words interrogated) by the Prosecutor’s Office.

¿Pollo con marihuana? También conocemos la receta y ahora la persona que lo llevó al CAI Nelson Mandela, en San Carlos, tendrá que rendir cuentas ante la Fiscalía. La Policía Penitenciaria hace un trabajo hormiga para impedir el ingreso de drogas.#PolicíaPenitenciaria pic.twitter.com/O3DGfipOHz — Ministerio de Justicia y Paz (@justiciaypazcr) April 17, 2020

“The Prison Police does fine work to prevent the entry of drugs,” says the Tweet.

But wait, it’s not just chicken.

The Prison Police also report another delicious recipe, mondongo (tripe) with marijuana.

¿Le apetece un jugoso mondongo? Este no se lo recomendamos. Llegó al CAI San José con un relleno de marihuana. El contrabando fue detectado por nuestra Policía Penitenciaria y la mujer que lo llevaba ya pudo verse cara a cara con un fiscal. #PolicíaPenitenciariaCR pic.twitter.com/MQtSVMehCX — Ministerio de Justicia y Paz (@justiciaypazcr) April 17, 2020

They report that the woman who tried to smuggle it into the CAI San Jose has already had a face-to-face with the prosecutor.

In between the special chicken and mondongo meals, prisoners enjoy a new sport that has boomed in the country’s prisons: the sound of paddles and ping pong balls rattles in times of social isolation.