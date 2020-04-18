The Ministerio de Justicia y Paz (Ministry of Justice and Peace) – the folks who run the country’s prison system – just posted a Tweet advising visitors to the CAI Nelson Mandela, the San Carlos prison, that they know well the “Pollo Con Marihuana” recipe.

On Twitter the Ministry warns of anyone who tries to introduce this super special roasted chicken meal will be spending some time being interviewed (in other words interrogated) by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Prison Police does fine work to prevent the entry of drugs,” says the Tweet.

But wait, it’s not just chicken.

The Prison Police also report another delicious recipe, mondongo (tripe) with marijuana.

They report that the woman who tried to smuggle it into the CAI San Jose has already had a face-to-face with the prosecutor.

In between the special chicken and mondongo meals, prisoners enjoy a new sport that has boomed in the country’s prisons: the sound of paddles and ping pong balls rattles in times of social isolation.

