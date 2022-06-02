McDonald’s will hold a collection day for recoverable waste in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Arcos Dorados, a franchise that operates the McDonald’s brand in Latin America and the Caribbean, in alliance with the Preserve Planet Collection Center, will carry out a collection day for ordinary recoverable waste that will take place this Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the McDonald’s Plaza del Sol, in Curridabat.

The activity will take place within the framework of World Environment Day, on Sunday, June 5.

Both companies join in this campaign to collect the greatest amount of recoverable waste such as: glass, cardboard, paper, plastic, aluminum, brass, tetra pack, and electronic waste.

This will be the first campaign of this type carried out by the company that is planning to carry out one per month, which will mean that more and more locations will be added to the initiative and that more people will be able to join and take their recoverable waste to the “Green Points” to be located at McDonald’s restaurants.

“This initiative is part of our social and environmental impact strategy called Recipe of the Future and within its pillars includes actions framed in contributing to the improvement in waste management and supporting people to follow this practice. Having our spaces to unite for the planet is part of our commitment to the communities”, commented Wendy Madriz, Arcos Dorados communications supervisor.

“For us as Authorized Waste Managers of the Ministry of Health, it is a great honor to join this initiative of Arcos Dorados, since with this we join one more year to the initiatives of World Environment Day, this year under the motto ‘One Earth‘. We want to call for the need to live sustainably, in harmony with nature, through substantial changes driven by policies and daily choices that guide us towards cleaner and more ecological lifestyles”, mentioned Rigoberto Chaves Vargas, General Manager, Preserve Planet Collection Center.

