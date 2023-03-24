Friday 24 March 2023
Medical devices, pineapples, and bananas were the most exported products from Costa Rica in 2022

QCOSTARICA – Medical devices and fresh tropical pineapples were the products most exported by Costa Rica in 2022, according to the annual data on Foreign Trade from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC).

The total value of merchandise exported exceeded US$17 billion dollars, an increase of 14.08% of the previous year, meanwhile, imports were US$24 billion dollars, an increase of 11.19% compared to 2021.

Ana Mercedes Acuña, Coordinator of the Economic Statistics Unit, explained that maritime transport represented the main means of importing and exporting goods, with 64% and 48% respectively.

The Ministra de Ciencia, Innovación, Tecnología y Telecomunicaciones (MICITT) – Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications – Paula Bogantes Zamora, attributes to her portfolio the success in attracting medical device manufacturing companies and, furthermore, as an excellent candidate to attract the pharmaceutical industry,

“(…) Costa Rica has done a formidable job attracting medical device companies. Our next frontier is to attract pharmaceutical companies and the European Union is a very important player in this field”, said Bogantes during her virtual participation in the High Level Pharmaceutical Forum of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

 

Previous articleRainy season will begin in Costa Rica on April 23
Next articleFamily remittances in Nicaragua rose 63.2% in January and February
