Mexico’s Grupo Modelo said last week it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Grupo Modelo, which produces and exports several popular Mexican beer brands, including Corona and Modelo, will be temporarily suspending production and sales after its breweries were deemed non-essential by the Mexican government.

The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities after the number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 1,000. Today, April 8, Mexico reports 2,785 confirmed cases of the covid-19 and 141 deaths.

“If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer,” the company said in a statement.

Grupo Modelo, which is part of the brewing group Anheuser-Busch InBev, operates 11 breweries in Mexico.

