Panama has ordered the temporary closure of Minera Panama, one of the region’s largest copper producers, after an outbreak of coronavirus among the mine company’s workers, health minister Rosario Turner said on Monday.

Minera Panama, which is majority-owned by Toronto-based First Quantum Minerals, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, reported Reuters.

According to Newsroom Panama, a worker from the Minera Panamá company affected by COVID-19 has died.

Israel Cedeño, deputy director of Planning of the Health Ministry (Minsa), confirmed the death of the worker and said that two weeks ago they sent a group of workers to quarantine. hotels in of Coclé

Cedeño added that others remained working and following up inside the mine by doctors from the mining company’s clinic.

A sanitary fence was installed approximately two weeks ago, the day there was a massive departure of miners fleeing the coronavirus threat.