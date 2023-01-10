Mexico to receive more migrants and US will expand investment in Central America

Q24N (EFE) Mexico has agreed to receive irregular migrants who are expelled from the United States, as the U.S. explores ways to increase investment in Central America and tackle the root causes of forced migration.

This was stated this Monday to EFE by a senior US government official on the eve of the North American Leaders Summit that will bring together in Mexico City, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his counterparts, U.S. President Joe Biden; and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The official said that the United States and Mexico coordinated “very closely” the immigration plan that Biden announced last week to stop the arrivals of people at its southern border.

This program plans to deliver 30,000 temporary permits to migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, but automatically expel all those who cross the border irregularly to Mexico.

“They did agree to receive more people,” said the official about Mexico, “but we are also exploring how to expand investment in Central America and boost prosperity in the region.”

Investment for the development of Central America is a repeated demand of the Government of Mexico to the United States to tackle the migratory crisis.

Biden and López Obrador spoke in “very detail about these issues” during the one-hour road trip they made from the airport to downtown Mexico City, and they will continue the conversation this Monday in a bilateral meeting, said the aforementioned source. .

The official defended that the plan, criticized by migrant defense organizations, seeks to “dissuade” people from traveling through the dangerous Darien jungle in Panama or “giving money” to human traffickers.

On Tuesday, the Mexican capital will host the Summit of North American Leaders, known as the Three Amigos, with the participation of López Obrador, Biden and Trudeau.

The official said that the leaders will seek in the commercial field “to strengthen supply chains in the face of global shocks” such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine or competitiveness with China.

From the summit, he concluded, will come a series of agreements on “very technical issues” that will show that America is “cooperating.”

