Tuesday 10 January 2023
type here...
Search

Mexico to receive more migrants and US will expand investment in Central America

Investment for the development of Central America is a repeated demand of the Government of Mexico to the United States to tackle the migratory crisis.

ReportsAmericasThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica’s “GAME of TROLLS”

QCOSTARICA - After accepting that she did give money...
Read more

Guanacaste Airport inaugurates a special area for pets waiting for flights

Q TRAVEL - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR), located in...
Read more

Volaris, recognized as one of the safest low cost airlines worldwide

Q TRAVEL - Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline that operates in...
Read more

Mexico to receive more migrants and US will expand investment in Central America

Q24N (EFE) Mexico has agreed to receive irregular migrants...
Read more

MEP invests ¢47 billion a year in English education and majority of students have a beginner level

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) invests...
Read more

Costa Rica regrets “aggression against democracy” in Brazil

QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican government regretted the "aggression...
Read more

Yokasta Valle takes off her gloves: “Men are afraid of me”

Q MAGAZINE - Without a doubt, Yokasta Valle, a...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢583.00 Buy

¢592.79 Sell

10 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (EFE) Mexico has agreed to receive irregular migrants who are expelled from the United States, as the U.S. explores ways to increase investment in Central America and tackle the root causes of forced migration.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as he arrives at the Felipe Angeles International Airport, to attend the North American Leaders’ Summit, in Santa Lucia, Mexico January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero

This was stated this Monday to EFE by a senior US government official on the eve of the North American Leaders Summit that will bring together in Mexico City, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his counterparts, U.S. President Joe Biden; and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The official said that the United States and Mexico coordinated “very closely” the immigration plan that Biden announced last week to stop the arrivals of people at its southern border.

- Advertisement -

This program plans to deliver 30,000 temporary permits to migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, but automatically expel all those who cross the border irregularly to Mexico.

“They did agree to receive more people,” said the official about Mexico, “but we are also exploring how to expand investment in Central America and boost prosperity in the region.”

Investment for the development of Central America is a repeated demand of the Government of Mexico to the United States to tackle the migratory crisis.

Biden and López Obrador spoke in “very detail about these issues” during the one-hour road trip they made from the airport to downtown Mexico City, and they will continue the conversation this Monday in a bilateral meeting, said the aforementioned source. .

The official defended that the plan, criticized by migrant defense organizations, seeks to “dissuade” people from traveling through the dangerous Darien jungle in Panama or “giving money” to human traffickers.

On Tuesday, the Mexican capital will host the Summit of North American Leaders, known as the Three Amigos, with the participation of López Obrador, Biden and Trudeau.

- Advertisement -

The official said that the leaders will seek in the commercial field “to strengthen supply chains in the face of global shocks” such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine or competitiveness with China.

From the summit, he concluded, will come a series of agreements on “very technical issues” that will show that America is “cooperating.”

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMEP invests ¢47 billion a year in English education and majority of students have a beginner level
Next articleVolaris, recognized as one of the safest low cost airlines worldwide
Avatar photo
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s “GAME of TROLLS”

QCOSTARICA - After accepting that she did give money to Alberto...
Read more

Guanacaste Airport inaugurates a special area for pets waiting for flights

Q TRAVEL - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR), located in Liberia, inaugurated...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Reports

Canada Bans Most Foreigners From Buying Homes

Q REPORTS -  A ban on foreigners buying residential...
Nicaragua

4.9% of the Nicaraguan population left their country in 2022

Q24N - A total of 328,443 Nicaraguans left the...
Paying the bills