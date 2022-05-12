Minister of Health asks “to responsibly exercise the right to use a mask”

QCOSTARICA – After three days of silence about the decree that eliminates the mandatory use of the mask, the Ministry of Health forwarded the position of the Minister, Joselyn Chacón, saying that she trusts the good health education of Costa Ricans, so that their decision to use or not the mask will be “in a prudent and responsible manner.”

The text also indicates that the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the behavior of the virus and that “if there are significant increases in infections and the number of hospitalized patients, the lifting of the mandatory use of the mask can be reversed to protect the population.”

Chacón referred to vaccination and insisted on the need to carry out massive campaigns so that the third dose against COVID-19 is given to as many people as possible.

According to the latest figures by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), 85.7% of the total population have at least one dose, 79.8% have two doses, while only 43% have the booster or third dose.

“Although the use of the mask is not mandatory in places that are not health centers or patient care centers, people can use it as a form of personal protection against diseases such as COVID-19,” closed the statement.

