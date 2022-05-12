The Best Casinos & iGaming Sites in Latin America

Increasingly, players who reside in Latin American countries are able to access top content from industry-leading software and gaming providers via a wide range of reputable online casino platforms. Check out this guide to the biggest names in the Latin American igaming market to find out more about the hottest software, games, and online casino sites available to players based in the region.

Latin America & iGaming

Latin America is made up of a range of beautiful countries including Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Bolivia, Cuba, Argentina, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Venezuela, Guatemala, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras, Uruguay, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. As a region, Latin America has had international cultural influence and is itself derived from a melting pot of Spanish, Portuguese, and ancient pre-Colombian cultures. Today, Latin American style is so in vogue that it has even spawned its own casino game theme.

With the wider relaxation of online gambling laws, many countries in the region have started to open up to online casinos – players today have wider access to top igaming platforms than ever before. Players based in Latin America can even get a seat at some of the hottest USA no deposit casinos, where they can enjoy some of the finest games available online without any deposit. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most popular online casinos and igaming platforms currently available to enjoy in Latin American countries:

888 Casino

First opening its digital doors back in 1997, 888 Casino is one of the most popular igaming platforms on the web, serving a base of more than 17 million players across the globe. Accessible in many countries in the Latin American region, 888 Casino boasts an impressive selection of more than 2000 top-quality online casino games developed by leading providers including IGT and NetEnt. With this multi-award-winning platform, players can enjoy the hottest online game titles for free, or real money wagers with flexible betting limits. Lucky gamers could even pick up some generous free bonuses along the way.

Jackpot City Casino

First unleashed in 1998, Jackpot City Casino is another extremely popular igaming platform that plays host to more than 500 top game titles from a range of industry-leading software developers. This eCOGRA-certified online casino platform is home to some of the hottest progressive jackpot slots on the web and is accessible in many countries across the Americas. Popular games currently available to play with the platform include Online Blackjack, Mega Moolah, Sapphire Roulette, Major Millions, Wheel of Wishes, Online Baccarat, Real Roulette with Holly, and Treasure Nile.

Bet365 Casino

As part of the influential British online gambling company Bet365 Group Ltd, Bet365 Casino has been on the scene since 2000. This much-loved igaming platform is popular with players across the globe and is home to an array of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and slot machine options. Best known for its sportsbook betting and immersive live casino games, Bet365 is a versatile online casino that has a lot to offer Latin American players.

Some of the most popular online titles currently available to play on the site include Magic of the Nile, Space Invaders, Guardians of the Jade’s Chamber, Striker Goes Wild, Fruity Bonanza, and Tiki Beats Jackpot.

The Grand Ivy Casino

Launched in 2016, The Grand Ivy is one of the newer online casinos on the list, but don’t be fooled by its relative youth! As you may have guessed, The Grand Ivy provides a luxurious experience online and is home to an impressive selection of poker, blackjack, roulette, live dealer, and slot machine games. Some of the most popular online games currently available to enjoy with The Grand Ivy in the Latin American region include Bigger Bass Bonanza, Clover Fortuners, Knight Rider, Terrific Tiger Coin Combo, Starburst, Wild Beach Party, Safari of Wealth, and Gigantoonz.

Rizk Casino

Rizk Casino is another award-winning igaming site that is relatively new on the scene, having been established in 2015. This modern British casino serves players in a range of Latin American countries, and offers a range of both sportsbook betting and online casino gaming options. Rizk Casino players get the chance to spin the potentially lucrative Wheel of Rizk, a standout feature of this cutting-edge platform. Some of the most popular games available to play online now with the site include Eastern Emeralds, Wolf Gold, Legacy of Egypt, Divine Dreams, Gunslinger Reloaded, Blackjack Multihand, Super Wheel, and Mustang Gold.

Slots of Vegas Casino

First launched in 2004, Slots of Vegas is a popular Costa Rican online casino platform owned and operated by Virtual Casino Group Casinos. This mobile-friendly online casino is popular with a wide range of players across Latin America, including Brazil, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Although this top igaming site features relatively few payment and withdrawal options, players are able to make transactions using cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. The low wagering requirements and impressive games selection displayed by Slots of Vegas make for one hell of a party for Latin American casino gamers of every persuasion.

Top Latin American iGaming Software

Using the casinos listed above, lucky Latin American gamers can access some of the finest online casino game content on the web. These include titles produced by giants of the online casino software and gaming industry such as Blueprint Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Random Logic, Playtech, Microgaming, Bwin. Party, Amaya, GameOs, NextGen, IGT. Novomatic, Play’nGo, and Thunderkick. Notably for players based in Costa Rica, Thunderbird recently endowed its Costa Rican casinos to CIRSA, a famous Spanish operator that was first established in 1978 with the legalisation of casino gambling. Whichever Latin American igaming platform you decide to go with, you should be able to enjoy content from these leading software developers plus many more.

In recent years, we’ve seen the surging popularity of online sports gambling in the USA and a significant spike in online gambling worldwide. While there has been an increased use of online casinos in countries across the globe, certain regions are unparalleled when it comes to growth, and Latin America is one of them.

Hopefully, this list of the biggest names in the Latin American igaming market has helped you out when it comes to finding the best casinos in the region. Remember to stay safe when gaming online, and always make sure that you’re playing with a fully licensed and regulated platform. Most importantly, remember to have fun!

