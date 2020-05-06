Wednesday, 6 May 2020
HealthRedaqted

Minister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but…

What we do not want is for people to hoard the beaches; gradually, a little bit at a time and at reduced hours

by Rico
48
Health Minister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but...

What we do not want is for people to hoard the beaches; gradually, a little bit at a time and at reduced hours

Modified date:

The beaches in our country are still closed. At least until May 15, when the current measures expire. On May 11, the government has said it will analyze the next step in the re-opening process. Will the beaches be on the list of permitted activities?

Without saying much, either way, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, however, did confirm that the proposal by a group of legislators is under consideration.

- payin the bills -

The proposal is re-open the beaches between 5 am and 8 am, so that beach area locals can partake in outdoor physical activity and “safeguard” their mental health.

But the Minister may, depending on social behavior, with the relaxation of other measures, allow a very controlled reopening of the beaches and other commercial activities moving forward past May 15.

“We have been analyzing all the possible scenarios to give the authorizations to the different places or sectors that have been with decreased activity or have been completely closed. Let us remember that here it is not just about enabling beaches, but to see how we can go about enabling different activities and places, but always keeping the curve (contagions),” said Salas.

He reiterated that social behavior is the key to returning to the new normal and that there is no doubt that reduced hours are the first option. “That is the dynamic to follow, doing it gradually, a little bit at a time and at reduced hours (…) What we do not want is for a bunch of friends and families to go; and as we say popularly, make the “hoard the beaches,” said Salas.

- paying the bills -

In the case of the fishermen, they can continue working, however, they have seen their income drop due to the fact that coastal restaurants remain closed and they are also unable to sell their products to the fishing cooperatives.

Salas did not rule out that they can announce new measures of this type in the coming days; even, that would fit with revival plans for local tourism.

Previous articlePolice presence for COVID-19 does not stop homicides in the country
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

103-year-old mother and 83-year-old daughter receive flu shot at home

Health Rico -
Luz Ania Carrillo Vargas, 83 and her mother, doña Licitania Vargas...
Read more

Immigration holding center under ‘strict isolation’ for 14 positive cases of covid-19

Coronavirus Rico -
The Centro de Aprehensión Regional Central (CARC) - immigration holding center...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Two foreigners in immigration holding test positive for COVID-19

Q Costa Rica -
Immigration and the Ministry of Health confirmed Saturday afternoon two new positive cases of COVID-19, that of two foreigners being held at immigration holding...
Read more
Venezuela

Venezuela says it foiled ‘mercenary terrorist’ invasion

Q24N -
Venezuela announced that an armed group launched an invasion before dawn on Sunday by boat, attacking through the port city of La Guaira. Interior Minister...
Guatemala

Guatemala Receives Migrants Deported from US

Q24N -
U.S. migration authorities resumed May 4 Guatemalan nationals’ deportation, amidst pandemic. Extradition restarts after 2 weeks cease when 40 deportees tested COVID positive. U.S. functionaries...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Up to 755 the number of infected, 13 new cases in 24 hrs

Rico -
The Ministry of Health confirmed that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country is now to 755 cases, 13 new patients...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Why should wear a face mask

Rico -
Self-explanatory.
Travel

Air travel will never be the same after coronavirus

RedaQted -
Axios - Whenever you're ready to fly again, be prepared: air travel after the coronavirus will look and feel a lot different from the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA