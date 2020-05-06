Minister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but…

The beaches in our country are still closed. At least until May 15, when the current measures expire. On May 11, the government has said it will analyze the next step in the re-opening process. Will the beaches be on the list of permitted activities?

Without saying much, either way, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, however, did confirm that the proposal by a group of legislators is under consideration.

- payin the bills -

The proposal is re-open the beaches between 5 am and 8 am, so that beach area locals can partake in outdoor physical activity and “safeguard” their mental health.

But the Minister may, depending on social behavior, with the relaxation of other measures, allow a very controlled reopening of the beaches and other commercial activities moving forward past May 15.

“We have been analyzing all the possible scenarios to give the authorizations to the different places or sectors that have been with decreased activity or have been completely closed. Let us remember that here it is not just about enabling beaches, but to see how we can go about enabling different activities and places, but always keeping the curve (contagions),” said Salas.

He reiterated that social behavior is the key to returning to the new normal and that there is no doubt that reduced hours are the first option. “That is the dynamic to follow, doing it gradually, a little bit at a time and at reduced hours (…) What we do not want is for a bunch of friends and families to go; and as we say popularly, make the “hoard the beaches,” said Salas.

- paying the bills -

In the case of the fishermen, they can continue working, however, they have seen their income drop due to the fact that coastal restaurants remain closed and they are also unable to sell their products to the fishing cooperatives.

Salas did not rule out that they can announce new measures of this type in the coming days; even, that would fit with revival plans for local tourism.